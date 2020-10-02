Shopping

Carbon38 Sale: Save 30% Off Select Styles -- Plus Free Shipping

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Carbon38 sale
Courtesy of Carbon38

Carbon38 is having a sale event this week. The retailer, known for its range of chic athleisure and activewear, is offering up to 30% off on select styles across the website when you use promo code FALL30 at checkout. Also, Carbon38 offers free shipping and allows for free returns.

It's like Black Friday in the summer thanks to the Carbon38 sale. Shop workout clothes, leggings, loungewear, shoes, swimsuits and even designer fashion from a plethora of brand names such as Alo Yoga, Beyond Yoga, Spiritual Gangster, Beach Riot, APL, Sweaty Betty and the Carbon38 line.

Ahead, shop stylish activewear essentials and polished workout pieces from the Carbon38 sale.

Shop Carbon38's 30% off sale.

Shop all sale styles at Carbon38.

Dutchess Legging
Heroine Sport
Heroine Sport Dutchess Legging
Carbon38
Dutchess Legging
Heroine Sport

These best selling Heroine Sport Dutchess Leggings are made in shiny, satin coated four-way stretch fabrication and can be work in workout class or everyday.

Women's Daybreak
Nike
Nike Women's Daybreak
Nike
Women's Daybreak
Nike

The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version.

Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38

The Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Leggings are textured, totally on trend and come in thirteen different colors!

Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye
Statewide
Statewide Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye
Carbon38
Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye
Statewide

Statewide's Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye is super on trend and over $100 off.

REGULARLY $162

Piper Legging
Beach Riot
Beach Riot Piper Legging
Carbon38
Piper Legging
Beach Riot

The Beach Riot Piper leggings feature a compressive fit, self-lined waistband and contour high rise.

Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Carbon38 Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38

Carbon38's Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 leggings are part of a unique, edgy full workout outfit with hardware on the outer legs and bralette straps.

BRALETTE, REGULARLY $88
LEGGINGS, REGULARLY $118

Janet Jacket
Stand
Stand Janet Jacket
Carbon38
Janet Jacket
Stand

It's never too early to get a steal on your next fall/winter jacket.  The Janet Jacket by Stand is a cropped shirt featuring a faux fur shell with a hook and eye closure in the front. Get this jacket for 50% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $360

Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging
Carbon38
Carbon38 Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging
Carbon38
Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging
Carbon38

Carbon38's Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging are compressive, soft, smooth and perfect for any workout. They also add a little flair with a unique fabric twist at the hip.

REGULARLY $118

Martini Maggie Bra and Legging
The Upside
The Upside Martini Maggie Bra
Carbon38
Martini Maggie Bra and Legging
The Upside

This matching Martini Maggie Bra set is a stylish full workout outfit with a playful martini pattern.

SPORTS BRA REGULARLY $89
LEGGINGS

Lauren Legging
Beach Riot
Beach Riot Lauren Legging
Carbon38
Lauren Legging
Beach Riot

These high-rise ribbed leggings are soft and have breathable mesh paneling.

REGULARLY $98

RELATED CONTENT: 

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Clothes, Shoes, Beauty & More

Nordstrom Sale: Shop the Best Selling Deals

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars

Spanx Launches New Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

The Best Leggings For Yoga, Working Out and Lounging

See All of Jennifer Aniston's Emmy Outfits - Shop Her Look

Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% on Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy

Related Gallery