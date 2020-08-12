Carbon38 Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Bras, Dresses and Jackets

Carbon38 is having a sale event for this week. The retailer, known for its range of chic athleisure and activewear, is offering up to 70% off on select styles across the website.

It's like Black Friday in the summer thanks to the Carbon38 sale. Shop workout clothes, leggings, loungewear, shoes, swimsuits and even designer fashion from a plethora of brand names such as ALO Yoga, Beyond Yoga, Spiritual Gangster, Beach Riot, APL, Sweaty Betty and the Carbon38 line.

Carbon38 offers free shipping on orders of $200 and always allows for free returns.

Ahead, shop stylish activewear essentials, polished workout pieces and from the Carbon38 sale.

Shop all sale styles at Carbon38.

Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging Carbon38 Carbon38's Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging are compressive, soft, smooth and perfect for any work out. They also add a little flair with a unique fabric twist at the hip. ORIGINALLY $118 $71 at Carbon38

Martini Maggie Bra and Legging The Upside Carbon38 Martini Maggie Bra and Legging The Upside This matching set of the Martini Maggie Bra is a stylish full work out outfit with a playful martini pattern. SPORTS BRA REGULARLY $89 $63 at Carbon38 LEGGINGS $119 at Carbon38

Lauren Legging Beach Riot Carbon38 Lauren Legging Beach Riot These high-rise ribbed leggings are soft and have breathable mesh paneling. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Carbon38

Stretch Midi Dress Carbon38 Carbon38 Stretch Midi Dress Carbon38 This Stretch Midi Dress is 70% off at the Carbon38 sale. ORIGINALLY $198 $60 at Carbon38

Piper Legging Beach Riot Carbon38 Piper Legging Beach Riot The Beach Riot Piper Legging feature a compressive fit, self-lined waistband and contour high rise. ORIGINALLY $95 $67 at Carbon38

Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38's Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging is a unique edgy full workout outfit with hardware on the outer legs an bralette straps. BRALETTE REGULARLY $88 $53 at Carbon38 LEGGINGS REGULARLY $118 $71 at Carbon38

Knit Rainbow Top Paper x Carbon38 Carbon38 Knit Rainbow Top Paper x Carbon38 The Knit Rainbow Top from the PAPER x Carbon38 capsule collaboration is a long sleeve wrap knitted top with a striped body and a side tie. ORIGINALLY $285 $106 at Carbon38

Janet Jacket Stand Carbon38 Janet Jacket Stand It's never too early to get a steal on your next fall/winter jacket. The Janet Jacket by Stand is a cropped shirt featuring a faux fur shell with a hook and eye closure in the front. Get this jacket for 50% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $360 $180 at Carbon38

