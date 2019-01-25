The government shutdown is over.

President Donald Trump announced in a Rose Garden speech on Friday that he and the Senate had reached a deal to reopen the government -- at least until Feb. 15 -- and give back pay to the many federal workers harmed by the 35-day standoff. Funding for Trump's border wall was not part of the deal.

Over the course of the longest shutdown in U.S. history, the chorus of voices to bring it to an end only grew louder, and included many in the entertainment industry.

Cardi B, who was trolled by conservative media pundit Tomi Lahren over her video calling out Trump and his proposed wall -- only to simply but effectively respond, "Leave me alone I will dog walk you" -- quote tweeted a doctor on Twitter who suggested "dog walking" is what Nancy Pelosi had done to Trump to bring the shutdown to an end. In her reply, Cardi wrote, "Basically."

So basically, Nancy Pelosi dog walked Trump. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 25, 2019

As Pelosi was the face of the Democrats in opposing Trump's border wall and calling for an end to the shutdown, the Speaker of the House earned much praise after the shutdown ended, including from Jane Lynch, who tweeted, "And to think that a year ago I was all like “No more Pelosi! Dems need new leadership!”. What a naive and ignorant lass I was."

And to think that a year ago I was all like “No more Pelosi! Dems need new leadership!”. What a naive and ignorant lass I was. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 25, 2019

Kathy Griffin echoed the sentiment, tweeting, "Thank you, President Pelosi, for re-opening the government."

Thank you, President Pelosi, for re-opening the government. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 25, 2019

Omarosa Manigault, who famously spoke about her experience working in the Trump administration on Celebrity Big Brother, also took to Twitter, writing, "I’m glad #TrumpCaved It’s time to #PayThePeople."

Some of Trump's supporters were not so happy about the shutdown. James Woods tweeted after the address, "President Trump loses this round. So be it. Let’s be gracious and extend congratulations to #NancyPelosi and #ChuckSchumer. It is now crystal clear, however, that the #Democrats own our open borders policy. Any consequences are theirs alone."

President Trump loses this round. So be it. Let’s be gracious and extend congratulations to #NancyPelosi and #ChuckSchumer. It is now crystal clear, however, that the #Democrats own our open borders policy. Any consequences are theirs alone. https://t.co/5HcQOdjAhu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 25, 2019

Of course, while the shutdown is over, for now, many are gearing up for Feb. 15, when the country could be facing this all over again. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted: "Now I have 3 weeks of anxiety."

Now I have 3 weeks of anxiety. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 25, 2019

Read on for more reactions to the end of Trump's shutdown.

THIS. We need policy to fix this. https://t.co/fpd7WNjiuN — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2019

Reflecting on the shutdown and so much more... the pain is unnecessary. The folly, sadly, seems inevitable. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 25, 2019

Which way is the Rose Garden? pic.twitter.com/qn12DtzWjR — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 25, 2019

No fucking Wall!

Roads, bridges, schools, clean water, green energy, fight the opioid epidemic, affordable college and a zillion other things that aren’t a 19th century solution to a 21st century problem. Enough. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 25, 2019

