Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. are searching for the next breakout hip-hop star!

During Cardi's headlining set at the 2019 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday, the "Money" rapper unveiled the first teaser for Netflix's first-ever music competition series, Rhythm + Flow.

The teaser shows Cardi, Chance and T.I. in action as judges for the first time, traveling to cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York to find the next rap sensation.

"Let the games begin!" a pink-haired Cardi exclaims, while eating a strawberry and drinking champagne aboard a private jet to one of the auditions. "It's gonna be litty like a f**kin' t*tty."

"Creativity doesn't have blueprints. This is hip-hop's first legit TV competition," Chance adds. "We're about to make music history."

Netflix also announced that Rhythm + Flow will begin streaming on Oct. 9, with 10 hour-long episodes dropping every Wednesday across an unprecedented three-week event. The different phases of the competition include The Auditions, Cyphers, Rap Battles, Music Videos, Samples, Collaborations and, of course, the Finale.

Shortly after Netflix announced the Rhythm + Flow project last November, ET spoke with Cardi at the launch of her Fashion Nova x Cardi B collection in Los Angeles, where she explained how the hip-hop competition series will make its mark.

"I think what sets it apart is, we're actually looking for rap artists, you know what I'm saying?" she explained. "We're actually looking for hip-hop artists. Like, people do, like, music, talent, all these dancing things, we're looking for rap artists, hip-hop artists. I'm looking for the next Cardi B."

"There's a lot of people like me, we just gotta find them... they just gotta come to me!" Cardi continued, adding that she is going to be "an honest" judge. "Like, sometimes I might really like somebody, or sometimes somebody might have that face, like, 'Oh, I don't wanna break their heart, but I gotta tell them the truth.'"

