Cardi B x Reebok Collaboration Is Here -- Shop the Collection!

Get ready to make some money moves! Cardi B's much anticipated collab with Reebok dropped Friday, Nov. 13. While this is Cardi's first time designing for the sportswear brand, she has been the face of Reebok since 2018 (along with stars like Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot). Cardi revealed to Footwear News that the collection -- which puts her stamp on the brand's classic Club C silhouette -- has been in the works for "nearly a year." The Reebok x Cardi B collection includes the Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double in three colorways and in both women’s and kids' sizes.

Cardi B's debut footwear collection is grabbing headlines even before launching. Her cover shoot with Footwear News included an image of her posing as a Hindu goddess, which she intended to be seen as representing "strength, femininity and liberation," has received backlash for being disrespectful of the culture. The rapper has apologized and continued to count down to the release of her Club C sneaker collection with Reebok.

Cardi has been giving fans a sneak peek of the line on her Instagram, with a surprise limited drop last month and a must-watch packaging reveal this week. She also posted a sweet pic with her daughter, Kulture, dressed in matching pairs from the collection.

The collab just dropped so be sure to shop now before the styles sell out. See ET Style's picks from the Reebok x Cardi B collection below.

Cardi B Club C Women's Shoes Reebok Reebok Cardi B Club C Women's Shoes Reebok The high-shine update to this classic sneaker will elevate any athleisure look. Pick up a pair for yourself, and call it an early holiday gift. $100 at Reebok

Cardi B Club C Double Women's Sneakers Reebok Reebok Cardi B Club C Double Women's Sneakers Reebok We're predicting that this statement-making patent red leather sneaker will be the first style to sell out. $80 at Reebok

Cardi B Club C Shoes Toddler Reebok Reebok Cardi B Club C Shoes Toddler Reebok You'll want to snap up these adorable kicks (the same ones Kulture was rocking on Cardi's recent Instagram post) for the little one in your life. $50 at Reebok

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 231 Christmas Gifts of at Amazon

Cardi B Responds to Claims of Cultural Appropriation on Magazine Cover

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Pick of Fashion Gifts on Amazon

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Can't Stop Twinning

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Shop Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Makeup Line on Amazon -- Shop Now!

Holiday Gifts for Babies