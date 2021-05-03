Celeb-Approved Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Amazon

FYI: Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 9 -- which means there's less than one week left before you get together (in-person or virtually) with your loved ones to celebrate the woman who raised you as well as other mother figures in your life. By now, you may have already looked through a number of gift ideas to get your mom for the national holiday -- and if you haven't finished up all your shopping for the celebration, there are plenty of last-minute gifts (like Mother's Day flowers and gift baskets) that'll get to her right on time.

Now, sifting through each gift idea can be a long -- and sometimes exhausting -- process, especially when you're working on a deadline that's quickly approaching. Luckily, shopping from Amazon is perfect for those last-minute presents to accompany your Mother's Day card. And if you want some more Mother's Day gift ideas, celebrities like Porsha Williams, Ashley Tisdale and Camila Alves shared the mommy must-haves on their lists with Amazon Live.

To get some more shopping ideas on your mind, scroll down to see what these stars are eyeing for Mother's Day.

From must-have, celebrity-approved leggings and everyday gadgets to Apple AirPods, there's no doubt you'll find something your mom will actually use on Williams' list of ideas.

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants These TikTok-approved butt-lifting leggings have been approved by Porsha Williams and Lizzo. If that's not enough to tell you that you need them in your activewear collection, we don't know what is. Of course, another amazing woman who might love these is your mom. Be sure to grab these as a fun addition to your Mother's Day gift roundup as you're shopping this season. $16 AND UP Buy Now

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Zebra Slipper Amazon Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Zebra Slipper Brighten up your mom's WFH wardrobe (or your weekend errands ensembles) with these colorful fluffy slippers from Ugg. $100 AND UP Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Looking to splurge on your mom this Mother's Day? According to Williams, these would easily be a "Spoil Mommy Moment." The star shared how these tune out the rest of the world. "It really just cancels out other noises," she said. And right now, you can get them for under $200. $197 (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Fitfort Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon Fitfort Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock In case your mom is looking for an upgrade from her cell phone alarm clock, this option features a sunrise and sunset simulation and seven natural sounds. $38 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Mueller Austria Juicer Ultra Power Amazon Mueller Austria Juicer Ultra Power Add an extra touch to your mom's morning routine with this celebrity-approved juicer. $70 Buy Now

Create the perfect spa-worthy environment for your mother or your grandma (and even yourself!) with Tisdale's self-care must-haves.

MaxKare Foot Bath Massager Amazon MaxKare Foot Bath Massager Give Mom the gift of a spa day at home with this relaxing foot massager, which has adjustable temperature control. $50 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Blackleaf Heated Massage Gun Amazon Blackleaf Heated Massage Gun After a long day of work -- or, you know, being a mom -- there's no doubt she'll love giving her body some TLC with this heated massage gun. $149 Buy Now

NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit Amazon NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit In case you have a mother or grandmother who considers herself a beauty lover through and through, this celebrity-approved facial toning device (which counts Tisdale, Jennifer Aniston and so many other stars fans) will be the perfect Mother's Day gift. $276 (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Levoit Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Air Purifier Perhaps you're sending a Mother's Day flower delivery her way, which she'll no doubt love. But if there's any chance pollen could be an issue, this sleek air purifier can take care of it, stat. $100 Buy Now

On Alves' roundup of Mother's Day gift ideas, you'll find items to elevate your mom's time in the kitchen as well as her downtime at home.

Slip Silk Sleep Mask Amazon Slip Silk Sleep Mask Every mother needs a healthy dose of downtime, and if that involves a much-deserved nap (or a good night's sleep), this silk sleep mask will be a perfect gift to have in her arsenal when she's hitting relaxation mode. $50 Buy Now

CraftsOfEgypt Real Marble Jewelry Dish Amazon CraftsOfEgypt Real Marble Jewelry Dish Your mom will love using this to hold all of the jewelry she's received from Mother's Day or any other special occasion. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven There's no going wrong with a classic Le Creuset piece like this. And while she may not be making Mother's Day Brunch (this is her special day, after all!), there's no doubt she'll love using this for another special get-together and celebration. $390 Buy Now

Pipishell Bamboo Cookbook Stand Amazon Pipishell Bamboo Cookbook Stand Make your mom's time in the kitchen a little easier with this classic cookbook stand, which will act as an extra set of hands to hold all of her favorite recipes. $16 Buy Now

Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Amazon Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Whether your mom has a green thumb or not, this is the perfect way to add some greenery to her home. $27 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

