Celeb-Approved Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Amazon
FYI: Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 9 -- which means there's less than one week left before you get together (in-person or virtually) with your loved ones to celebrate the woman who raised you as well as other mother figures in your life. By now, you may have already looked through a number of gift ideas to get your mom for the national holiday -- and if you haven't finished up all your shopping for the celebration, there are plenty of last-minute gifts (like Mother's Day flowers and gift baskets) that'll get to her right on time.
Now, sifting through each gift idea can be a long -- and sometimes exhausting -- process, especially when you're working on a deadline that's quickly approaching. Luckily, shopping from Amazon is perfect for those last-minute presents to accompany your Mother's Day card. And if you want some more Mother's Day gift ideas, celebrities like Porsha Williams, Ashley Tisdale and Camila Alves shared the mommy must-haves on their lists with Amazon Live.
To get some more shopping ideas on your mind, scroll down to see what these stars are eyeing for Mother's Day.
Porsha Williams
From must-have, celebrity-approved leggings and everyday gadgets to Apple AirPods, there's no doubt you'll find something your mom will actually use on Williams' list of ideas.
Ashley Tisdale
Create the perfect spa-worthy environment for your mother or your grandma (and even yourself!) with Tisdale's self-care must-haves.
Camila Alves
On Alves' roundup of Mother's Day gift ideas, you'll find items to elevate your mom's time in the kitchen as well as her downtime at home.
RELATED CONTENT:
Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Kindle Paperwhite, Flowers and More
Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts She'll Love - Handbags, Jewelry and More
Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Home Decor and More
The Best Mother's Day Care Package Ideas: Snacks, Beauty and More
Mother's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Mom
Shop Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day
Mother's Day 2021: The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms
Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More