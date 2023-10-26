From best-selling flat irons, curling irons, and detangling brushes, top-rated T3 hair tools are all 20% off.
As fall sets in and we adapt our self-care routines, now is the perfect time to refresh those overly-used styling tools that are desperately in need of replacement. Luckily, the T3 Friends & Family Sale is here with can't-miss discounts on best-selling hair tools to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.
Until Sunday, October 29, the T3 Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off sitewide. That means you can save on every one of the brand's highly effective hair tools that have emerged time and time again as some of the very best on the market. From blow dry brushes and lightweight hair dryers perfect for travel to curling irons and flat irons that ensure a frizz-free straight look, T3's lightweight tools are secret weapons of celebrity hairstylists.
T3 Micro’s iconic hair tools have been behind the red carpet-worthy locks of Amal Clooney, Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham. T3 sales don't come around very often. If you want to step up your at-home blowout, shop the best deals on T3 hair tools below and make every day a good hair day from now on.
T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron 1.25"
With 5 customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool.
T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron
T3's highly-rated Lucea 1.5” flat iron features wider CeraGloss ceramic plates to cover more area and provide frizz-free results.
T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer
Lightweight. Agile. Performance packed. 30% smaller than a traditional hairdryer, T3 Fit is powered by advanced IonAir technology for fast drying with smooth, shiny results.
T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer
A favorite of hair professionals, this lightweight blow dryer auto-customizes heat and speed settings to your hair texture for shiny results.
