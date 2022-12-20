Shopping

Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas For The Winter

By Larry Stansbury
Barefoot Dreams Deals
Barefoot Dreams

Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush, comfortable, and cozy throw blankets you'll never want to take off this winter. Celebs like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale at Amazon. You can save big while adding extra warmth and a cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.

Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her Favorite Things List throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the ultra soft fabric. So now is the perfect time to save on your new favorite loungewear, apparel, and blankets. 

Ahead, we've gathered all the best Barefoot Dreams deals to keep you cozy this winter. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.

$150$114
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Robe
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Robe

Whether you are starting your day or ending it, this robe is a perfect choice. 

$127$115
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Heathered Blanket
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Blanket

Add another throw blanket to your collection. One reviewer said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."

$147$132
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

A cozy hood adorns this unisex robe, which is generously oversized without being too heavy. This is the perfect blanket to curl up on the couch or wrap up after a bath.

$198$120
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi

For years, this style has been a customer favorite! With an easy, open-front design and two inset pockets, this feather-soft cardigan is stylish and comfortable.

$130$116
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Women's Duster Robe
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Women's Duster Robe
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Women's Duster Robe

This robe is the perfect gift if you know someone who enjoys comfort. You can choose from 3 different colors as well.

$148$96
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set

The Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set will help you get a good night's sleep. With a minimalist design, this set is made from 100% polyester. 

$110$83
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Princess Women’s Lounge Set-Pearl
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Princess Women’s Lounge Set-Pearl
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Princess Women’s Lounge Set-Pearl

Channel your inner Disney princess with this pajama set. Hey Alexa, play the Disney Princess playlist.

$145$141
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set

The pajama set of your dreams. 

$130$105
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan

This ultra-light caftan is perfect for walking the sands of your favorite beach or going straight to dinner. Ribbed details can be found on this beautiful dress's front, back, and hem. 

$134$99
CozyChic Pom Pom Beanie & Scarf Set
CozyChic Pom Pom Beanie & Scarf Set
Amazon
CozyChic Pom Pom Beanie & Scarf Set

Your new favorite cold weather essential is this Pom Pom beanie and scarf set. The scarf features ribbing at the hem, featuring a heathered feather yarn knit, while the pom-pom beanie has a relaxed, slouchy fit.

$78$75

