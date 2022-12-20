Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas For The Winter
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush, comfortable, and cozy throw blankets you'll never want to take off this winter. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale at Amazon. You can save big while adding extra warmth and a cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her Favorite Things List throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the ultra soft fabric. So now is the perfect time to save on your new favorite loungewear, apparel, and blankets.
Ahead, we've gathered all the best Barefoot Dreams deals to keep you cozy this winter.
With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.
Whether you are starting your day or ending it, this robe is a perfect choice.
Add another throw blanket to your collection. One reviewer said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."
A cozy hood adorns this unisex robe, which is generously oversized without being too heavy. This is the perfect blanket to curl up on the couch or wrap up after a bath.
For years, this style has been a customer favorite! With an easy, open-front design and two inset pockets, this feather-soft cardigan is stylish and comfortable.
This robe is the perfect gift if you know someone who enjoys comfort. You can choose from 3 different colors as well.
The Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set will help you get a good night's sleep. With a minimalist design, this set is made from 100% polyester.
Channel your inner Disney princess with this pajama set. Hey Alexa, play the Disney Princess playlist.
The pajama set of your dreams.
This ultra-light caftan is perfect for walking the sands of your favorite beach or going straight to dinner. Ribbed details can be found on this beautiful dress's front, back, and hem.
Your new favorite cold weather essential is this Pom Pom beanie and scarf set. The scarf features ribbing at the hem, featuring a heathered feather yarn knit, while the pom-pom beanie has a relaxed, slouchy fit.
