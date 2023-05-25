Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with one of its biggest sales of the year. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on summer vacation essentials such as swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets from the celeb-loved brand.

Now through Monday, May 29, the Frankies Bikinis Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 40% off the Resort '23 collection and other best-selling styles.

Shop Frankies Bikinis' Sale

No matter your swimwear style, you're bound to find your new favorite suit on sale at Frankies. If you can't wait to show some skin this summer in a bikini, the classic Tia triangle or flirty Arabelle bralette are your best bets. In search of a one piece that still feels youthful and modern? Heat things up in the cheeky Kylee or versatile Lila suits that are anything but demure.

Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Frankies Bikinis sale before they sell out. For even more swimspo, check out all the best Memorial Day swimsuit sales happening now and our favorite swim trends for summer 2023.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

