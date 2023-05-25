Celeb-Favorite Swimsuits Are Up to 40% Off at the Frankies Bikinis Memorial Day Sale Right Now
Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Naomi Osaka-approved swimsuit brand Frankies Bikinis is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with one of its biggest sales of the year. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on summer vacation essentials such as swimsuits, rompers, and matching sets from the celeb-loved brand.
Now through Monday, May 29, the Frankies Bikinis Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 40% off the Resort '23 collection and other best-selling styles.
No matter your swimwear style, you're bound to find your new favorite suit on sale at Frankies. If you can't wait to show some skin this summer in a bikini, the classic Tia triangle or flirty Arabelle bralette are your best bets. In search of a one piece that still feels youthful and modern? Heat things up in the cheeky Kylee or versatile Lila suits that are anything but demure.
Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Frankies Bikinis sale before they sell out. For even more swimspo, check out all the best Memorial Day swimsuit sales happening now and our favorite swim trends for summer 2023.
A bohemian paisley print in red, white and blue makes this bikini perfect to shop ahead of July 4.
Keep it sweet and simple with a triangle bikini made of cotton pointelle in a soft lilac hue.
Go from day to night in this micro lace-trimmed one piece which easily doubles as a bodysuit.
This bikini's bralette style makes it an excellent option for larger chests, but anyone can rock this vintage-inspired style.
Stand out while covering up in a bandana-printed sundress with a flirty asymmetrical hem.
Embrace the soft girl aesthetic in a feminine one-piece with ruffle accents and an open back.
A chocolate brown and white color scheme keeps this tie-dye top from looking too childlike.
Aside from swimwear, Frankies is famous for its cozy knit pieces — including this best-selling zip-up hoodie.
"I normally don’t wear one pieces, but this one is so flattering," wrote one happy reviewer of this cheeky lace-up suit.
Feel sexy and supported in an underwire bikini made with a thick, compressive waffle fabric.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
