After a whole summer of action-packed days, it's only natural to need a wardrobe refresh, including workout essentials. Starting today, performance activewear brand Carbon38 is bringing exactly what you need to combine fashion and function for pieces that will have a permanent spot in your fitness collection.

Now through Monday, September 4, Carbon38 is celebrating the three-day weekend by offering 20% off everything — yes, everything. You can save on leggings, sports bras, sneakers and more with the code LABOROFLOVE at checkout.

Shop the Carbon38 Sale

Carbon38 is the perfect shopping destination for workout clothes you'll actually want to wear outside the gym. Not only does Carbon38 have their own in-house line, but this epic sale is slashing prices of styles from Adidas by Stella McCartney, Beyond Yoga, Reebok x Victoria Beckham, Sweaty Betty and many more. Included in the luxury activewear deals are pieces from Carbon38's collaboration with EleVen by Venus Williams — the brand's first tennis capsule and first designer collection with an elite athlete.

To make shopping the massive sale easier, we're breaking down what's worth adding to your cart. Ahead, shop the best deals on leggings from the Carbon38 Labor Day sale.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Leggings Carbon38 Beyond Yoga Spacedye Outlines High Waisted Leggings Beyond Yoga's bestselling performance fabric combines with a unique knit pattern and exceptionally soft feel to make these leggings a go-to in your rotation. $110 $88 With code LABOROFLOVE Shop Now

Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waisted Legging Carbon38 Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waisted Legging This pair of curve-enhancing, high-waisted leggings is a fan favorite for the way it shows off and flatters all body shapes, and is versatile enough for both working out or vegging out. $99 $79 With code LABOROFLOVE Shop Now

Eleven by Venus Williams Backspin 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Eleven by Venus Williams Backspin 7/8 Legging This 7/8 legging features contrast lines perfectly situated to contour your shape. There are also pockets at each side, large enough to fit a ball or phone. $108 $86 With code LABOROFLOVE Shop Now

Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Diamond Compression Carbon38 Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Diamond Compression Made to withstand high-intensity workouts, these leggings feature bonded seams for comfort, a wide waistband to stabilize your core, and a sculpting fit to keep you locked in and in control. $108 $86 With code LABOROFLOVE Shop Now

Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging Textured and totally on-trend, the Ribbed 7/8 Legging from Carbon38 offers a flattering slight crop at the ankle. The wide double-faced waistband hits right at your navel and keeps you smooth and contoured. $108 $86 With code LABOROFLOVE Shop Now

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Walk and Talk High Waisted Capri Legging Carbon38 Beyond Yoga Spacedye Walk and Talk High Waisted Capri Legging Meet the capri yoga legging that's a cut above the rest. The capri length active legging features a 5" high waistband and a flattering low calf length in the most buttery soft fabric out there. $95 $76 With code LABOROFLOVE Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: