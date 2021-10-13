Cozy season is officially here and Nordstrom Rack is ready to help! The cooler days and nights are officially amongst us, so there's no better time to shop for the best cozy home items at the Nordstrom Rack Sale. Shoppers can get up to 60% off cozy home items for the fall and holiday season including our favorite celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams. Currently, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 50% off select Barefoot Dreams items. Whether you want throw blanket or candles to cozy up the home, the Nordstrom Rack Sale has it all!

If you're in the market this holiday for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of loungewear items from the favorite brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session -- are currently a part of the Nordstrom Rack Sale items.

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric.

Nordstrom Rack's biggest sale of the year is now officially open, but you need to act soon as these deals will go fast!

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more during Nordstrom Rack Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

USPS, FedEx, UPS Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Out -- Why Waiting Until Black Friday Is Too Late

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts, Sweet Treats and More

Best Pajama Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection Is Here -- Shop Cozy Decor and Other Home Essentials

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

The Best Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack -- Up to 70% Off Sweaters, Coats, Boots and More

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale Now

The Best Puffer Jackets to Shop Now

The Most Fashionable Cozy Cardigans For Fall

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Buy Right Now

21 Fall Boots Under $50 We Can't Wait to Wear

Kylie Jenner's Affordable 'Hello Fall' Candle and 17 of the Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

17 Essentials for Fall Outfits to Wear Back to the (Home) Office

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are Discounted at Nordstrom's Summer Sale

8 Limited-Edition Finds From Nordstrom’s Mickey & Friends Collection

The Princess Diana Worn Hunter Rain Boots Are Available at Nordstrom

The Best Kate Spade and Coach Bags From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More

On Trend: Pajamas in Public

Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now