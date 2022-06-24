Cariuma is a brand that's always on a mission to make stylish shoes that are not only comfortable, but they're also good for the environment. The brand that celebs like Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm can’t stop wearing now has an easy slip-on sneaker that doubles as a durable skate shoe. Cariuma launched the highly-requested Slip-On Skate Pro to kick off summer.

Fans of Cariuma's long-lasting lace-up sneaker designs have been waiting for a shoe that they can just slip on — and Cariuma delivered. Built with a rip-resistant toe area, the Cariuma Slip-On Skate Pro Sneakers are built to last. Although these new sneakers easily slip onto your feet, they won't slide off thanks to the secure-fitting mid-foot band that keeps your arch in place. Plus, the bottom of each shoe is slip-resistant with a unique design for shock absorption and grip.

Shop Women's

Shop Men's

Because of their sturdy but comfortable design, Cariuma's Slip-On Skate Pro are designed to keep up with the needs of professional skateboarders, but you don't need to be a skater to step out in these. They're perfect for days where you need to quickly slip on shoes to run errands, walk your dog, or meet up with a friend in the park. The new Cariuma slip-on skate shoes come in 5 different colors for effortless, versatile style in both men and women sizes.

Like all Cariuma shoes, the Slip-On Skate Pros are eco-friendly. Not only are the sustainable materials sourced responsibly, but when you buy a pair of the Slip-On Skate Pro, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest through its reforestation program.

Shop every shade of Cariuma's new Slip-On Skate Pro Sneakers below.

