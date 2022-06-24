Shopping

Celeb-Loved Shoe Brand Cariuma Launches New Slip-On Sneakers Perfect for Summer Comfort

By Wesley Horvath‍
New Cariuma Slip-On Sneaker
Cariuma

Cariuma is a brand that's always on a mission to make stylish shoes that are not only comfortable, but they're also good for the environment. The brand that celebs like Helen MirrenPete Davidson and Jon Hamm can’t stop wearing now has an easy slip-on sneaker that doubles as a durable skate shoe. Cariuma launched the highly-requested Slip-On Skate Pro to kick off summer. 

Fans of Cariuma's long-lasting lace-up sneaker designs have been waiting for a shoe that they can just slip on — and Cariuma delivered. Built with a rip-resistant toe area, the Cariuma Slip-On Skate Pro Sneakers are built to last. Although these new sneakers easily slip onto your feet, they won't slide off thanks to the secure-fitting mid-foot band that keeps your arch in place. Plus, the bottom of each shoe is slip-resistant with a unique design for shock absorption and grip. 

Shop Women's

Shop Men's

Because of their sturdy but comfortable design, Cariuma's Slip-On Skate Pro are designed to keep up with the needs of professional skateboarders, but you don't need to be a skater to step out in these. They're perfect for days where you need to quickly slip on shoes to run errands, walk your dog, or meet up with a friend in the park. The new Cariuma slip-on skate shoes come in 5 different colors for effortless, versatile style in both men and women sizes. 

Like all Cariuma shoes, the Slip-On Skate Pros are eco-friendly. Not only are the sustainable materials sourced responsibly, but when you buy a pair of the Slip-On Skate Pro, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest through its reforestation program.

Shop every shade of Cariuma's new Slip-On Skate Pro Sneakers below.

Women's Slip-On Skate Pros

Slip-On Skate Pro in Rose/Ivory
Women's slip-on skate pro sneakers
Cariuma
Slip-On Skate Pro in Rose/Ivory

They're the perfect shoes to slip-on before you run a quick errand.

$85
Slip-On Skate Pro in Off-White Vintage/Black
Slip-On Skate Pro in Off-White Vintage/Black
Cariuma
Slip-On Skate Pro in Off-White Vintage/Black

The off-white colorway makes these sneakers a cute style for 4th of July weekend.

$85
Slip-On Skate Pro in Black/Ivory
Slip-On Skate Pro in Black/Ivory
Cariuma
Slip-On Skate Pro in Black/Ivory

Slide these on and stroll down the boardwalk in complete comfort.

$85
Slip-On Skate Pro in All Black/Ivory
Slip-On Skate Pro in All Black/Ivory
Cariuma
Slip-On Skate Pro in All Black/Ivory

Wear these with a flowy midi-dress for a stylish casual look this summer.

$85
Slip-On Skate Pro in Grey/Black
Slip-On Skate Pro in Grey/Black
Cariuma
Slip-On Skate Pro in Grey/Black

Grey and black are a neutral duo you can pair with any outfit.

$85

Men's Slip-On Skate Pros

Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in All Black/Ivory
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro Sneakers
Cariuma
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in All Black/Ivory

The all-black colorway is a sleek design.

$85
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in Black/Ivory
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro
Cariuma
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in Black/Ivory

The contrast on these sneakers makes them a functional statement piece.

$85
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in White Vintage/Black
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in White Vintage/Black
Cariuma
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in White Vintage/Black

It's designed to be long-lasting, so it'll keep up with all your hobbies, work and other activities. 

$85
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in Grey/Black
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in Grey/Black
Cariuma
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in Grey/Black

The bio-based insole gives you a board-like feel, making these a great pair of sneakers for skateboarding.

$85
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in Rose/Ivory
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in Rose/Ivory
Cariuma
Men's Slip-On Skate Pro in Rose/Ivory

The pastel pink hue is a trendy option for the summer.

$85

