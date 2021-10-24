Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum got cozy during their most recent outing over the weekend. The pair were spotted holding hands in public for the first time as they made their way to lunch in New York City on Saturday. They kept close amid NYC's cool, fall weather.

Kravitz rocked a beanie, long black coat, white turtleneck, flared jeans and black boots for the occasion, while Tatum kept things a little more casual in a tan hoodie, black joggers and sneakers.

Kravitz and Tatum, who are currently working together on Pussy Island, a thriller she's directing him in, were romantically linked for the first time in August, when they were spotted enjoying a bike ride in New York City.

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET, "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more." In September, a source told ET that Channing and Zoe "like each other and things are easy and natural between them."

"They’re cute together," the source said. "They've enjoyed being out and about together."

Then in September, the pair arrived separately to the Met Gala, though an eyewitness told ET that they left the event together. In fact, another eyewitness told ET that the duo "did not take their hands off of each other" at a Met Gala after-party.

The 41-year-old actor later shared a pic that featured him and the 32-year-old actress with others at the after-party, marking the first time either person had appeared on the other's Instagram.

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan -- with whom he shares 8-year-old daughter, Everly -- from 2009 to 2019. Meanwhile, Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized in August

