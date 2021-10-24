Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Spotted Holding Hands During NYC Lunch Date: Pic!
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Arrive to the Met Gala Separately
Madonna Climbs on Jimmy Fallon's Desk and Flashes Her Backside t…
'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2: Cast Reacts to Biggest Spoiler…
Eboni K. Williams Gunning for Full-Time Slot on ‘The View’ and R…
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Meanest Thing North Has Said to Her a…
Meghan McCain Explains Why She Left ‘The View’ and Hasn’t Spoken…
H.E.R. Reacts to Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Likely Ending S…
Britney Spears' Dad Responds to Conservatorship Suspension
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing Preview, Jesse Palmer Na…
Britney Spears’ Attorney Mathew Rosengart Explains Jamie Spears’…
Britney Spears' Father Jamie Suspended as Conservator After Bomb…
Britney Spears' Dad Suspended From Conservatorship: What's Next?
Veterans & Their Caretakers Get Ultimate Comic Book Treatment in…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum got cozy during their most recent outing over the weekend. The pair were spotted holding hands in public for the first time as they made their way to lunch in New York City on Saturday. They kept close amid NYC's cool, fall weather.
Kravitz rocked a beanie, long black coat, white turtleneck, flared jeans and black boots for the occasion, while Tatum kept things a little more casual in a tan hoodie, black joggers and sneakers.
Kravitz and Tatum, who are currently working together on Pussy Island, a thriller she's directing him in, were romantically linked for the first time in August, when they were spotted enjoying a bike ride in New York City.
Shortly thereafter, a source told ET, "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more." In September, a source told ET that Channing and Zoe "like each other and things are easy and natural between them."
"They’re cute together," the source said. "They've enjoyed being out and about together."
Then in September, the pair arrived separately to the Met Gala, though an eyewitness told ET that they left the event together. In fact, another eyewitness told ET that the duo "did not take their hands off of each other" at a Met Gala after-party.
The 41-year-old actor later shared a pic that featured him and the 32-year-old actress with others at the after-party, marking the first time either person had appeared on the other's Instagram.
Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan -- with whom he shares 8-year-old daughter, Everly -- from 2009 to 2019. Meanwhile, Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized in August
Watch the video below for more on the rumored couple.
RELATED CONTENT
Lenny Kravitz Asks Channing Tatum for 'Magic Mike' Role
Channing Tatum Shares First Pic With Zoë Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Show PDA at Met Gala After-Party
Related Gallery