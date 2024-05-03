Charlie Puth Releasing New Music Following Taylor Swift Shout-Out

Charlie Puth is finally releasing new music! The month after Taylor Swift declared that Puth should be a bigger artist on the title track of her Tortured Poets Department album, he announced that a new song is on the way.

Puth shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that the track, titled "Hero," will drop May 24. He posted a video to celebrate the upcoming release, giving fans a sneak peek of the forthcoming song which he lip-synced while lying next to his dog.

Puth's most recent album, Charlie, was released in 2022. He's released two singles since then -- "That's Not How This Works" and "Lipstick."

After Swift's name-check of Puth on her track, which is thought to be about her ex, Matty Healy, fans blew up his social media posts in celebration.

Puth himself subtly reacted to his TTPD mention by sharing one of Swift's Instagram posts about the success of her 11th studio album to his Story. He has yet to comment further.

"My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album," Swift wrote alongside a series of photos of her in the studio recording the album. "2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can't come soon enough."

TTPD has been record-breaking for Swift, shattering previous Billboard, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music bests.

Charlie Puth's "Hero" is due out May 24.

