Charlie Puth knows he will always be famous -- thanks to Taylor Swift!

On Monday, Swift took to Instagram to celebrate the record-breaking success of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, after reaching 2.61 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. for its opening week.

"My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album," Swift wrote alongside a series of photos of her in the studio recording the album. "2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can't come soon enough 🤍."

Charlie Puth reacts to Taylor Swift name dropping him on Tortured Poets Department. - Charlie Puth/Instagram

Puth used Monday's moment of celebration to finally (and subtly) react to Swift's name-drop of him on the album's title track, by sharing Swift's post on his respective Instagram Story.

On "The Tortured Poets Department," while singing about a series of detailed exchanges with a lover, Swift declares in the second verse, "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

Following the callout, fans took to the "Light Switch" singer's comments on TikTok and Instagram, asking him if he noticed the attention he was getting from the singer.

"SIR DID YOU HEAR YOUR HONORABLE MENTION IN THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT SONG?!," one fan wrote.

"How are you doing after the Taylor Swift callout," one fan wondered.

Swift's celebrations come after a weekend of supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce's best friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes. Swelce attended Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night.

Taylor Swifts Tortured Poets Department has smashed another career record according to Billboard. - Taylor Swift / YouTube

An eyewitness told ET that the couple "walked in holding hands and they were affectionate all night" while supporting Mahomes' charity initiative in Sin City. The eyewitness added that throughout the night, there was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them, the support is there for one another."

"The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love," the eyewitness shared.

Swift is set to resume her record-breaking Eras Tour on May 9 in Paris, France.

