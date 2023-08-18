No, Charlize Theron hasn't done anything to her face. And the actress just wants you to know, "B**ch, I'm just aging!"

In an interview with Allure, the 48-year-old actress opens up about the double standards when it comes to aging between men and women -- "I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers" -- and how she feels about her face physically changing with every new Dior ad on billboards and at airports.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," Theron tells the magazine. "[But] people think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'B**ch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

The Oscar-winning actress and mother of two also recalls the dramatic physical transformations she's made over the years for movie roles. Things used to be much easier when she was younger, but she learned a painful lesson in her 40s, prompting her to never put her body through such hell again.

"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can’t take it off," she says. "When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.' And he was like, 'You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.' Nobody wants to hear that."

It's one thing to gain weight for a role. It's another trying to lose the weight while promoting the film at red carpet events. It's no easy task, especially for Theron's stylist.

"I've always found it so funny when I've gained weight for movies and then had to go onto a red carpet," she says. "I call [stylist Leslie Fremar] and say, 'I'm doing this movie about postpartum depression and I've gained like 40 pounds.' And she's like, 'Oh, my gosh! Oh, my gosh! How am I gonna dress you?' It's not something that you can just figure out last minute."

Theron had another incredible transformation in 2019 for Bombshell, in which she portrayed Megyn Kelly. The film -- a biographical drama surrounding the women at Fox News who stood up to former network chairman and CEO Roger Ailes and exposed a culture of toxic behavior and sexism -- also starred Nicole Kidman, who was blown away by Theron's spot-on portrayal of Kelly.

"She walked by me at one point and I thought she was mad at me," Theron recalled in a 2019 interview with ET. "I thought, 'Oh god! What did I do? Did I mess something up in her trailer? Did I not say hi nicely?'"

"She just came up to me and she was like, 'Charlize?' and then I said, 'Yes, are you mad at me?'" Theron added. "She said, 'No I just didn't know that was you!'"

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Reacts to Joining MCU With Surprise 'Doctor Strange' Role (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Charlize Theron Dances With Her Kids at Taylor Swift's Concert

Charlize Theron Talks Anya Taylor-Joy's Casting in 'Furiosa' Prequel

Charlize Theron Says Her Kids Are Still Not Exactly Sure What She Does

Related Gallery