Charlize Theron has graced us with her presence at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 44-year-old actress arrived at the annual SAG celebration in a stunning Givenchy Haute couture ensemble. Theron shined in a black and white two-piece dress that she paired with Tiffany & Co. diamond pieces and a black satin clutch. She posed for photos with Brad Pitt, who looked dapper in a black suit.

Theron is up for two SAG Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Bombshell.

Theron spoke to ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet where she shared how making Bombshell was "pretty special."

"I know it sounds so hokey but it really is pretty rewarding when you get to be in a film with the kind of actors we had in it," she said. "And, getting to tell a story that was really complicated but felt like it was a moment in history that felt really special about it."

Getty Images

Getty Images

Theron is no stranger to the SAG Awards. She's previously been nominated for four awards. Her first nomination came in 2000 in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture category for The Cider House Rules. In 2004, she won her first SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Monster.

In 2005, she was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries category for her role in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers. The last time she was nominated was in 2006 -- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for North Country -- where she stood out from the crowd in a chic low-cut black gown.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Theron has had an unbelievable awards season run, thus far. The South Africa native was also nominated for her third Academy Award. Her Megyn Kelly portrayal also landed her Best Actress nomination. Expect to see even more of Theron and her impeccable style on the upcoming red carpets.

For now, see more stunning SAG Awards red carpet looks, in the gallery below:

EMBED GALLERY

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Reacts to Peter Weber's 'Dramatic' Premiere of 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Charlize Theron Slays 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet in Sexy One-Shoulder Gown: Pics

Charlize Theron on If Bachelor Peter Weber Has Slid Into Her DMs