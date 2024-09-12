Yes, we're not even in October yet, but the best beauty Advent calendars have been known to sell out earlier and earlier each year. The secret about beauty Advent calendars is that they are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal. You can get 12 or 24 luxurious products for a fraction of the full retail price — and Charlotte Tilbury's 2024 Beauty Advent Calendar does just that.

Nicknamed Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest of Love, Charlotte Tilbury's beauty Advent calendar for 2024 is in stock right at this very moment. The 12-drawer box is a compilation of holy grails, so we recommend hitting 'add to cart' fast. Once all the beauty secrets have been revealed, the heart-adorned Advent calendar doubles as a jewelry box or a magic keepsake.

Included in Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest of Love are some of the celebrity makeup artist's most magical and award-winning makeup and skin care icons. Behind every jewel-handled drawer are beauty showstoppers such as the signature Magic Cream, Beauty Light Wand, Airbrush Setting Spray, and Pillow Talk Lipstick. From the sensatonal highlighter-blush hybrid to an anti-aging serum, Charlotte is making all your beauty dreams come true this holiday season.

The Charlotte Tilbury beauty Advent calendar for 2024 is priced at $220. However, the combination of Charlotte's best-selling makeup and skincare is worth $300 and a great way to save on new products for your routine. If you're already a fan of Charlotte Tilbury, then this Advent calendar is the perfect opportunity to stock up on all your favorites.

Based on past years' treasure boxes consistently selling out, the Charlotte Tilbury Advent calendar won't be available for much longer. Hurry to snatch up the perfect holiday gift for the beauty lover on your list — or yourself, of course.

