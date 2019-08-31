Chic Princess Diana Outfits We Would Wear Right Now

Princess Diana had style!

There was no denying that whatever the late Princess of Wales donned turned into fashion gold. Her eye for trends combined with a timeless aesthetic -- but not afraid to be daring from time to time -- makes the late royal an inimitable style icon. So much so that even after more than 35 years since we were first introduced to the humanitarian, we can still look back on her ensembles and confidently say, "I would totally wear that right now."

A true trendsetter, Prince William and Prince Harry's mother was ahead of her time, with pieces she wore decades ago making their way back into people's everyday wardrobe.

Long before models like Bella and Gigi Hadid and the Kardashians sported biker shorts, Princess Diana was a fan of the athletic bottom. Leaving the Chelsea Harbor Club in 1995, the trendsetter wore a bright orange pair with a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, tube socks and sneakers.

All summer people have been rocking cheetah-print bathing suits, something the gorgeous princess wore during a Caribbean getaway in 1990. The lovely blonde wore an exotic print swimsuit and coordinating sarong, that is still stylish even to this day.

With the continuing resurgence of '80s and '90s fashion, revisit Diana's best looks of all time, from stunning evening gowns to classic denim outfit formulas that are still incredibly chic, in the gallery below.

