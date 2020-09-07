Chinese Laundry Sale: Get 50% Off Clearance Shoes and 40% Off Pre-Fall Favorites
The Chinese Laundry sale is on now -- actually two of them!
The fashion brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. Shoppers can take 40% off pre-fall favorites at the Chinese Laundry's pre-fall sale using promo code FAVE40. Also, Chinese Laundry is offering 50% off clearance shoes.
Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sandals, boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the summer for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.
Shop pre-fall favorites at Chinese Laundry at 40% off retail price.
Shop Chinese Laundry for 50% off clearance shoes.
The Chinese Laundry Rosa Slouch Boot has a cone heel, slouch design and a pointy toe which makes for a stylish fall fashion statement.
The Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie comes in three distinct colors: black, latte and beige and snakeskin.
These Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandals come in four different colors: pink, brown, black and blue.
If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are available in natural, cognac, denim and black and are 30% off right now at Chinese Laundry while supplies last.
These Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandals will ensure that people will not miss your footwear choice. This wedge sandal has a 2-inch platform and a 5.5 inch wedge heel will make you stand out proudly while the weather is still nice. These sandals are available two additional colors, including black.
A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.
These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toe and shiny studs.
Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers.
These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics.
Pair these block heel slip-on sandals with denim jeans or a dress. These sandals come in camel, indigo, mustard and black, so there is a color for everyone's style and taste.
