Chinese Laundry Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Category and 40% Off Pre-Fall Faves

By Amy Lee‍
The Chinese Laundry sale is on now! The brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. Shoppers can take an extra 30% off sale items while saving 40% on pre-fall faves at the brand's summer sale, with no promo code needed.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sandals, boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the summer for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Loyalty Peep Toe Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Loyalty Peep Toe Bootie​​​​​​​
Chinese Laundry
Loyalty Peep Toe Bootie
Chinese Laundry

These suede Chinese Laundry Loyalty Peep Toe Booties are perfect for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.  The booties feature a block heel and a deep side cut out. You can wear these booties with anything from your favorite dress or dress them down with jeans.  These booties are 25% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $160

Artist Leather Sandal
Chinese Laundry
chinese_laundry_artist_leather_sandal
Chinese Laundry
Artist Leather Sandal
Chinese Laundry

The Artist Leather Sandal from Chinese Laundry is the perfect summer slide for every style. This sandal comes in natural, white and cognac and should be a staple in every summer wardrobe.

ORIGINALLY $49.99

Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
chinese_laundry_milla_wedge_sandal
Chinese Laundry
Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are available in natural, cognac, denim and black and are 30% off right now at Chinese Laundry while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $89.95

Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

These Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandals will ensure that people will not miss your footwear choice.  This wedge sandal has a 2-inch platform and a 5.5 inch wedge heel will make you stand out proudly while the weather is still nice.

ORIGINALLY $69.95

Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry

A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.

REGULARLY $69.99

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry

These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toe and shiny studs.

REGULARLY $99.95

Harlen Knit Sneaker
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Harlen Knit Sneaker
Chinese Laundry
Harlen Knit Sneaker
Chinese Laundry

Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers.

REGULARLY $59.95

Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry
Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry
Castle Mule
Chinese Laundry

These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics.

REGULARLY $120

Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry

Pair these block heel slip-on sandals with denim jeans or a dress. These sandals come in camel, indigo, mustard and black, so there is a color for everyone's style and taste.

REGULARLY $69.95

