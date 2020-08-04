Chinese Laundry Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Category and 40% Off Pre-Fall Faves
The Chinese Laundry sale is on now! The brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. Shoppers can take an extra 30% off sale items while saving 40% on pre-fall faves at the brand's summer sale, with no promo code needed.
Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sandals, boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the summer for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.
These suede Chinese Laundry Loyalty Peep Toe Booties are perfect for the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season. The booties feature a block heel and a deep side cut out. You can wear these booties with anything from your favorite dress or dress them down with jeans. These booties are 25% off, while supplies last.
The Artist Leather Sandal from Chinese Laundry is the perfect summer slide for every style. This sandal comes in natural, white and cognac and should be a staple in every summer wardrobe.
If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are available in natural, cognac, denim and black and are 30% off right now at Chinese Laundry while supplies last.
These Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandals will ensure that people will not miss your footwear choice. This wedge sandal has a 2-inch platform and a 5.5 inch wedge heel will make you stand out proudly while the weather is still nice.
A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.
These cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toe and shiny studs.
Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers.
These fun suede leather shoes will elevate your everyday basics.
Pair these block heel slip-on sandals with denim jeans or a dress. These sandals come in camel, indigo, mustard and black, so there is a color for everyone's style and taste.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Up to 92% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and More
Ssense Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Shoes, Bags, Clothing and More
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes