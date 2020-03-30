Shopping

Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Sandals, Boots and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Chinese Laundry Shoes Sale 1280
Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

Buy more to save on Chinese Laundry shoes! The fashion footwear brand is giving $20 off on purchases of $100 or more online through April 2 with the code CLSAVE20 at checkout.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary. (Note: select styles are excluded.)

The discounts apply to new spring styles from sandals to wedges to boots. The new shoes start at $39.95. Stock up on multiple pairs or a pair that costs $99.95 to unlock the limited-time deal.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Beaute Mule
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Beaute Mule
Chinese Laundry
Beaute Mule
Chinese Laundry

These pointed-toe snakeskin mules dress up jeans-and-a-tee in a snap.

Matcha Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Matcha Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Matcha Bootie
Chinese Laundry

A sleek black d'orsay bootie is simply versatile (and chic).

Zinger Platform Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Zinger Platform Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Zinger Platform Sandal
Chinese Laundry

Platform sandals made for pairing with summer dresses.

Yippy Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Yippy Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Yippy Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry

We're obsessed with this trendy lucite buckled strap sandal with stacked heel.

Libson Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Libson Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Libson Bootie
Chinese Laundry

Slip-on boots with chunky, edgy lug soles.

Avenue 2 Platform Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Avenue 2 Platform Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Avenue 2 Platform Sandal
Chinese Laundry

A sky-high heel reserved for special occasions.

Mayflower Mule
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Mayflower Mule
Chinese Laundry
Mayflower Mule
Chinese Laundry

The woven design makes these mules lightweight and breathable -- perfect for warmer days ahead.

Yanna Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Yanna Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Yanna Sandal
Chinese Laundry

How adorable are these candy-colored strappy sandals?

