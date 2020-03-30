Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Sandals, Boots and More

Buy more to save on Chinese Laundry shoes! The fashion footwear brand is giving $20 off on purchases of $100 or more online through April 2 with the code CLSAVE20 at checkout.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary. (Note: select styles are excluded.)

The discounts apply to new spring styles from sandals to wedges to boots. The new shoes start at $39.95. Stock up on multiple pairs or a pair that costs $99.95 to unlock the limited-time deal.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Beaute Mule Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Beaute Mule Chinese Laundry These pointed-toe snakeskin mules dress up jeans-and-a-tee in a snap. $99.95 at Chinese Laundry

Matcha Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Matcha Bootie Chinese Laundry A sleek black d'orsay bootie is simply versatile (and chic). $99.95 at Chinese Laundry

Zinger Platform Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Zinger Platform Sandal Chinese Laundry Platform sandals made for pairing with summer dresses. $79.95 at Chinese Laundry

Yippy Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Yippy Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry We're obsessed with this trendy lucite buckled strap sandal with stacked heel. $59.95 at Chinese Laundry

Libson Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Libson Bootie Chinese Laundry Slip-on boots with chunky, edgy lug soles. $69.95 at Chinese Laundry

Avenue 2 Platform Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Avenue 2 Platform Sandal Chinese Laundry A sky-high heel reserved for special occasions. $79.95 at Chinese Laundry

Mayflower Mule Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Mayflower Mule Chinese Laundry The woven design makes these mules lightweight and breathable -- perfect for warmer days ahead. $79.95 at Chinese Laundry

Yanna Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Yanna Sandal Chinese Laundry How adorable are these candy-colored strappy sandals? $69.95 at Chinese Laundry

