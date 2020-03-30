Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Sandals, Boots and More
Buy more to save on Chinese Laundry shoes! The fashion footwear brand is giving $20 off on purchases of $100 or more online through April 2 with the code CLSAVE20 at checkout.
Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary. (Note: select styles are excluded.)
The discounts apply to new spring styles from sandals to wedges to boots. The new shoes start at $39.95. Stock up on multiple pairs or a pair that costs $99.95 to unlock the limited-time deal.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.
These pointed-toe snakeskin mules dress up jeans-and-a-tee in a snap.
A sleek black d'orsay bootie is simply versatile (and chic).
Platform sandals made for pairing with summer dresses.
We're obsessed with this trendy lucite buckled strap sandal with stacked heel.
Slip-on boots with chunky, edgy lug soles.
A sky-high heel reserved for special occasions.
The woven design makes these mules lightweight and breathable -- perfect for warmer days ahead.
How adorable are these candy-colored strappy sandals?
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Stuart Weitzman Sale: Shop 30% Off Brand New Spring Shoes
Herschel Backpacks, Laptop Sleeves and More Are Up to 60% Off
Revolve: Shop the 20% Flash Sale on Select Dresses, Tops, Activewear and More