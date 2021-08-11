Chloe Bennet Exits CW's 'Powerpuff Girls' Pilot

Chloe Bennet will no longer be participating in the live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot. According to multiple reports, Warner Bros. Television wanted to extend Bennet’s option as they reworked the pilot, but scheduling conflicts forced her to exit instead. ET has reached out to the CW and Bennet's rep for comment.

Bennet was set to play Blossom in the pilot, which is currently titled Powerpuff, with the series set to premiere this fall, but the CW made the decision to redevelop and reshoot it instead, after CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz called the first pilot "a miss."

Dove Cameron is still set to star as Bubbles and Yana Perrault is still attached to play Buttercup. Casting for a new third Powerpuff Girl will begin in the fall.

Back in June, Cameron opened up to ET about the changes that are being made to the show and the real reason the pilot had to be re-done.

"I can't speak on it yet, because they are still changing. Such a funny thing," the 25-year-old actress began. "They didn't decide to rework the pilot because the script leaked. I just need to say that that wasn't what happened. We had to reshoot it anyway for a couple of reasons."

"It's a really big piece of IP, and it's tonally very specific. Like, getting it right, making everybody happy, and also making sure that it translates. It's so specific," she said. "To modernize it and to make it fit, like, a bunch of different things that don't normally go together, it's just kind of like a puzzle piece. So we're removing some elements and we're replacing others. I think the script is going to get another whack, and it's just going to be a slightly different approach, but everything else is going to stay the same."

Cameron added that she'd "never reshot a pilot before." "I'm actually very excited at the thought of it because I was texting the girls and we're like, 'Oh. Well, now we know what we're doing. What an amazing thing,'" she expressed. "You never get to do that as an actor, go back and be like, 'What would I have done differently?'"

As for taking on the role of Bubbles -- described as the "sweet-girl disposition" who "won America's hearts as a child" -- Cameron said it has been "so much fun."

"I feel like my whole career, I've been told that I'm very, like, cartoon-ish in the way that I express [myself]," she laughed. "I just feel very involved in life. And so to be able to have free reign, to bring a beloved character to life that I love so much in a reality that is so obviously based in reality, but it's so fantastical and over the top and ridiculous, and to have Diablo Cody at the helm, and shoot it with other girls…we just have so much fun."

"It's just exactly what I would want it to be, honestly. I cannot say enough good things about the show and the character," she continued. "So I'm very, very excited. I'm very excited to have everybody see how it's [coming] together. I mean, what is more fun than flying around Townsville and having it look like Townsville and fighting... I can't say what we're fighting, but what's more fun than that? That's the coolest job ever."

