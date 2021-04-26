Shopping

Chloe Zhao Just Gave Sneakers the Red Carpet Treatment

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Chloe Zhao Oscars
Handout/Getty Images

After spending over a year in our most comfortable clothes, it's understandable if the idea of wearing pieces that don't fall in the "undoubtedly cozy" category is one you've put off to the side. But don't worry, you aren't alone in this. At the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, attendees also opted for more comfortable styles, despite the formal dress code. But as luck would have it, these more casual shoe styles may have been some of the best parts of Sunday night's red carpet fashion. Case in point: Chloe Zhao's Hermès sneakers.

It's not every day that you see fresh and clean white sneakers on the red carpet, but the 2021 Oscars ceremony was certainly not your average Sunday -- especially in a year where comfort continues to reign supreme in the fashion world. The award-winning director, who won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Nomadland, turned heads in her nude knit dress, also by Hermès. And if you're asking us, it was her white sneakers -- along with her pigtail braids -- that felt truly unique (and on that note, refreshing!). 

If you kept an eye on Oscars fashion throughout the night, you may have also noticed that Zhao wasn't the only guest in attendance with a preference for more comfortable shoes. And honestly speaking, we can't blame them for their choices!

Scroll down to see the comfortable shoe styles Hollywood's elite wore to celebrate the 93rd Annual Academy Awards and shop similar styles to wear to your next occasion.

Chloe Zhao

Nomadland's award-winning director proved that simple white sneakers are always a good idea -- even at black-tie affairs. Style a pair with a sleek dress like Zhao or with something more casual. There's no going wrong here.

Chloe Zhao
Handout/Getty Images
Veja Espalar Sneaker
Veja Espalar Sneaker
Nordstrom
Veja Espalar Sneaker
If you want to recreate the Oscar-winning Nomadland director's awards ceremony look, be sure to grab these leather sneakers from the Meghan Markle-approved fashion brand Veja.
$120 AT NORDSTROM

Andra Day

If there's anyone who can pair fuzzy slippers with a high-octane dress, it's Andra Day. The actress, who transformed into Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, paired black platform Ugg sandals with her shimmering backless silver gown for her post-ceremony celebration.

Andra Day
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
Nordstrom
Ugg Fluffita Slipper
Take a cue from Andra Day and swap out your heels for these cozy platform sandals from Ugg. Without a doubt, they'll be sure to add a cool and comfortable look to any ensemble.
$100 AT UGG

Questlove

If there was any doubt that Crocs were making a major comeback, Questlove showed up to set the record straight. The musician sported shining metallic gold Croc clogs with his all-black ensemble for the night. 

Questlove
Pool/Getty Images
Crocs Classic Metallic Clog
Crocs Classic Metallic Clog
DSW
Crocs Classic Metallic Clog
In case you haven't heard, Crocs are becoming a staple on the red carpet. Just take a look at Questlove's shoe choice at the 2021 Oscars. And now, you can sport with your own outfits.
$45 AT DSW

