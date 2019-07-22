We haven't seen the last of Luke Parker.

The controversial Bachelorettecontestant was sent home by Hannah Brown on last week's episode of the ABC dating show following an explosive conversation about sex and religion -- but he'll be back. Promos have shown the Gainesville, Georgia native returning from elimination to try to clear the air with Brown at the rose ceremony in Greece, which only fuels the fire with her and the other men. As host Chris Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping earlier this month, he thought there might be punches thrown during the intense ordeal.

"When the other guys walked up, I thought maybe [someone will throw a punch], because I know they had just had enough. And when they realized that he had been kicked off and he just kind of bamboozled them all and slid into that rose ceremony, they were pissed," Harrison said of the encounter which ensued when Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber confronted Parker.

"They'd had enough, and I thought, 'OK'... And they're big dudes!" he added. "Tyler, especially, is a massive man. I don't know if you guys have seen him with his shirt off, but he's a big dude."

Harrison "thought for a minute" things would get physical, and sprung into action. "So, I was there, but more importantly, Pauly was actually even closer -- Big Pauly, who... is the muscle."

"What am I going to break up?" he joked. "'Guys, guys. Time out. Time out!'"

Parker's relationship with Brown blew up when he questioned whether she had sex with any of the other contestants, first revealing that he would like to leave the competition if she had, but then backtracking and refusing to leave. The Bachelorette eventually tried to get through to Parker by revealing she had gotten intimate with another man, and in fact "f**ked in a windmill" during a fantasy suite date.

"It was really frustrating for me," Brown told ET of having to detail her sex life to get through to Parker. "I will be very honest when asked anything, but I feel like that question [about who I had sex with] was really pointed, because it was contingent on whether he was going to stay or not or really whether I was worthy of him, his love."



"Before that, he had said he loved me, he wanted to marry me. But he needed to know my intimacy with the other guys for him to know if I was worth it or not is what it felt like and seemed," Brown continued. "It just really was not OK for him to ask that or for that to matter so much. Like, is that your end all be all, for how you decide who you wanna spend the rest of your life with?"

See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

