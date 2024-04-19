Chris Pratt may want to leave the stunt work to the experts. The 44-year-old actor experienced a setback while filming his upcoming movie, Mercy, and sustained an injury.

On Thursday, Pratt took to Instagram to share a photo of his elevated ankle wrapped in an ice pack. He captioned the image, "Mercy filming day 4," adding, "I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff. Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward."

The actor's update on social media revealed a badly swollen and bruised ankle after removing the ice pack. The injury occurred while Pratt was performing some of his stunts on set. The film, set in a future where capital crime has increased, follows Pratt as a detective accused of a violent crime who must prove his innocence.

Mercy features an impressive cast, including Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Rafi Gavron, Chris Sullivan, Kenneth Choi and Kylie Rogers. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov and scripted by Marco van Belle, the sci-fi thriller is slated for release on Aug. 15, 2025.

In December, the Guardians of the Galaxy star wished his wife of four years a happy birthday and thanked her for being a guiding light for him and their family.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife, partner, friend, toddler jungle gym, calendar aficionado, confidant and beauty queen," Pratt captioned the post. "You light up our world. We'd be lost without you. We love you so much."

In August, the dad of three also shared another snapshot of his life with his kids, showing off a makeover that his two daughters had given him.

"All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me," Pratt captioned the images. In both, he holds a confused expression, unsure what to make of his new look.

Pratt's full makeover included stick-on jewels above his forehead, pearls across his whole face, and blue nail polish that he held up to the camera in the second image.

In June, Pratt told ET that he likes to spoil Schwarzenegger "every chance" he gets.

"Birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, I'm pretty good at picking out good presents for her," he said. "It's one of my love languages, gift giving, so I try to spoil her as much as I can."

