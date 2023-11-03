Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is opening up about her experiences on the show, her marriage to musician G Flip, their plans for adoption, and her commitment to maintaining her "peace bubble."

The 42-year-old reality star sat down with ET's Brice Sander to discuss her life and the highly anticipated season 7 of the hit show, which premieres on Nov. 3, and what fans can expect.

When asked about how season 7 compares to the previous season, Stause offered a unique analogy, saying, "Well, it kind of feels like you know in Jenga, and it keeps getting higher and higher but definitely feels like it might topple over. That's where I'd put it on the top. I definitely feel like it's one of our strongest seasons, but it feels precarious. We're really going for it."

The actress and real estate agent went on to discuss the challenges she faces while sharing so much of her life on the show and if she ever thinks about how much longer she's willing to share it with fans.

"I'm so happy to be here and I'm so grateful for everything [Selling Sunset] provides but it is a trying position to be in and you always just have to weigh that out. You know, you can't do a show like this and not live your life open. And yet there are so many elements that it feels scary and vulnerable to live that way," she said.

Netflix

“But as long as I'm doing the show, I know that it only works if you do it authentically. So I think that's a conversation you have at each stopping point, you know, to be like, you know, OK gearing up to go 100. You know, because there really is no in between in my opinion Every day. All the time, just because obviously I'm so happy to be here and I'm so grateful for everything it provides, but it is a trying position to be in, and you always just have to weigh that out," she added.

Stause has been a fan favorite for her willingness to share her personal ups and downs, including her love life, with viewers. When asked about how it feels to let fans into this chapter of her life, she expressed her gratitude for the support from viewers and the growth she has experienced through the process.

“Obviously, it was a little scary at first and I feel like I've really gotten to a place in my life where I am so happy and so fulfilled that I really appreciate people that, you know, first of all, that we're just supporters from the beginning but then people that also that kept an open mind," she said.

The conversation then shifted to her marriage with G Flip, which has been a topic of discussion among fans.

"When we originally got married, we knew that it would be a controversial topic," Stause shared. "And so I really try and constantly find this balance of wanting to keep my peace bubble."

In May, the couple revealed their surprise wedding ceremony at the end of G Flip's new single, "Be Your Man." But, ET confirmed the Selling Sunset star and Australian singer are not legally married. There are no marriage records for the couple in the Clark County, Nevada, Recorder's Office.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Regarding the legality of their marriage and plans to make it official in the future, Stause says, "There are...we'll share that in due time, but I feel like, to me, I've done it that way and it didn't mean any more. So we know what it means. And, you know, of course, we're going to deal with that at some point."

Stause and G Flip have also expressed their desire to adopt children, though they do not have a concrete timeline for this significant step. "I don’t yet," Stause said. "Of course, when that time comes, we'll be super excited to share. As of right now, you know, there are a lot of things that we're working on that it's not the time to let everybody in on because it is obviously harder and there are a lot of hoops to go through."

Stause also emphasized the importance of finding a balance between sharing her life on a reality show and protecting her personal space. She acknowledged the pressures of living in the public eye, stating, "To be honest with you, I have to say doing reality television is a great way to get out of your head and be like, 'I don't care what you think; I'll do it the way I want to do it.'"

Selling Sunset season 7 is streaming now on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: