Christina Hall is starting off 2024 by shutting down the rumor mill. The 40-year-old mother of three posted some sweet family photos with her husband, Josh Hall, and her three kids on New Year's Eve.

"Happy New Year everyone! Here’s to a happy, healthy, prosperous 2024!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for us all," Christina captioned the pics.

In the shots, the HGTV star wore a beautiful floor-length black gown while on the beach with her family.

The fitted look led several commenters to speculate that Christina might be expecting.

"Is that baby #4 is see peeping through?" one commenter wrote.

Christina replied to the comment, writing, "No- it’s called not sucking in my tummy after having 3 kids 🙄"

And she wasn't the only one who spoke up. When another commenter wrote, "Fingers crossed that 2024 brings baby #4," Josh replied, "No shot…3 is more than enough for us. Maybe another pup though!"

Josh also commented separately on the post, writing, "Lots of goals to complete and check off 😎"

Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She also shares son Hudson, 4, with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

This past June, the couple spoke with ET about bringing Josh into Christina's kids' lives. The pair was first publicly linked in 2021 and tied the knot less than a year later.

"There are a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," Josh told ET at the time. "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do. But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

