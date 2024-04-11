Christina Hall Details ‘Disturbing’ Infection in New Health Update

Christina Hall is issuing a health-related warning for her fans. The Christina on the Coast star shares a scary story about a root canal gone wrong while encouraging her followers to check in with their dentists.

"Just a quick PSA I think is important to share," she begins the update on her Instagram Story, recalling a tooth injury she sustained as a teen that resulted in an emergency root canal.

"In 2020 my dentist saw via [X-ray] the previous root canal showed signs of being infected. So I went and had it redone," she explains.

Then, just last week, Hall says the infection returned without any sign or symptoms.

"So I've had an infection that I [have] zero symptoms of lingering for years and years!!" she exclaimed. "Pretty disturbing."

Christina Hall is seen at Barbie premiere. - Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Hall notes that she will be "taking care of it next week via explant," but is wary of other potential impacts from the infection.

"Leaving an infection that long can cause all kinds of health complications," she shares. "With no root you can't feel there is a problem."

She adds, "Of course since our phones listen to us I'm reading about all kinds of problems with old root [canals]. If you have ever had one, go check yours ASAP."

Read her full statement below.

Christina Hall issues a statement on complications surrounding her root canal on her Instagram Story. - Christina Hall / Instagram

Hall's latest health struggle comes after she revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning.

"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," the HGTV star revealed on Instagram. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So, we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants."

Hall had previously wondered if her breast implants were the root cause of her sickness, writing in an earlier post, "I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related."

Hall also shared at the time that she got her lip fillers dissolved and listed several other ailments she's been battling, including Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux and brain fog.

Joshua Hall and Christina Hall seen at Barbie premiere on July 9, 2023. - Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

More recently, Hall celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Josh Hall on a romantic getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico, last month.

The 40-year-old designer shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She also shares son Hudson, 4, with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Last year, the Halls opened up about their relationship in an interview with ET.

"We're kind of just in our own little world," Christina shared, as the couple addressed the simple tradition that keeps them connected.

"You know what’s romantic? 6:30 a.m. coffee every day," Josh said.

"That's pretty nice," replied Christina.

