Nearly two months after Christine Quinn's estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, was arrested following a domestic incident, the tech executive is facing formal charges.

Dumontet found himself in legal trouble in March when he was arrested following a domestic incident. Allegations arose that during the altercation, his and Quinn's three-year-old son, Christian George, was harmed by a glass bottle.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office tells ET that Dumontet has been charged with three misdemeanors: child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order. Dumontet's arraignment date is set for June 4.

Quinn's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna of Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP, released a statement to ET confirming the charges.

"We are extremely satisfied with the decision of the Los Angeles City Attorney's office to file three separate charges against Mr. Dumontet," Sparagna stated. "He has now been formally charged with child abuse against his then-2-year-old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn and for violating a restraining order. We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves."

ET reached out to reps for Dumontet for comment.

Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet - Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dumontet's legal troubles didn't end with his initial arrest. After being taken into police custody for the domestic incident, he was arrested again for violating an emergency protective order 48 hours later.

Los Angeles police confirmed to ET that on March 19, officers reported to the residence after Dumontet allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at Quinn, missing her but allegedly hitting their 2-year-old son, Christian, causing an injury. Per police, the toddler was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, Dumontet was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, police confirmed. ET learned that Quinn subsequently filed a restraining order.

Dumontet was then cuffed once again, 48 hours after the incident, for violating said restraining order. TMZ reported that the arrest occurred after Dumontet went to his and Quinn's Hollywood Hills home, allegedly violating an emergency protective order. He was released just over five hours later on a $30,000 bond.

Dumontet filed for his own order of protection against the former reality TV star through the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County, on March 25, according to legal documents obtained by ET at the time. Through the documents, the businessman disputes the claims that led to his arrest on March 20 for assault with a deadly weapon.

In the documents, Dumontet listed the date of alleged abuse as March 19, the day before he was removed from his and Quinn's home in handcuffs. Dumontet said that he was not threatened with guns or weapons and that there was no one else present during the incident. He noted that he had allegedly been abused by Quinn just once.

Dumontet requested that Quinn stay away from his home, which he has listed as their shared Los Angeles residence, and requested an order for her to move out -- as he claimed that he owns the home and pays for some or all of the rent or mortgage. The businessman also requested to have control of the property, and requested that no changes be made by Quinn to his or their child's health insurance. He also requested that their communication be recorded.

As for their son, Dumontet filed a request for visitation and custody order. In the documents, Dumontet listed that he is involved in a criminal case where a citation was issued for his appearance in court on April 10 "based on false allegations of DV."

Christian Dumontet's March 2024 arrest. - The Image Direct

Dumontet requested that Quinn only be allowed to travel within Los Angles with their son. He also requested that the judge make joint physical and legal custody orders when it comes to their child, allow unsupervised visits with their son, that she does not move the child without his permission, and provide travel plans and documents.

Dumontet claimed that his reason for the filing is because Quinn does not have strong ties to California and has threatened to take the child away and is not cooperating in parenting.

His declaration filed with the restraining order request stated there have "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship, throughout the marriage. Instead, the pair have has disagreements when it comes to the state of their house, and cleaning up after the two dogs." The declaration also stated that their son, Christian's, childcare has become an issue.

Dumontet's filing claimed that Quinn had "filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings and is using paparazzi and gossip websites to embarrass and humiliate him further." He also claimed that Quinn blocked him from contact with family, friends, co-workers and from accessing his finances, medications, and personal and legal paperwork and tools essential to his work.

On April 17, a judge dismissed Dumontet's request for a restraining order against Quinn.

Quinn's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna of Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP, released a statement to ET on Wednesday, confirming the dismissal.

"We are pleased that the Court dismissed Christian's baseless request for a DVRO against Christine today. As such, all of his requests have been denied again," Sparagna stated. "The Court also extended Christine's Temporary Restraining Order [TRO] protecting her and her son from Christian until May 14, 2024. We look forward to appearing at that hearing to obtain a permanent restraining order."

Christine Quinn and son Christian - Rachel Murray/Getty Images for ShoeDazzle)

ET has obtained legal documents confirming that Quinn's TRO has been extended by the court.

Earlier in April, Dumontet filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dumontet cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the dissolution of marriage. The date of separation is listed as "TBD."

In his divorce petition, Dumontet requests sole legal and physical custody of their son, Christian. Dumontet checked the box requesting that Quinn be granted child visitations.

On April 16, Quinn responded to the divorce filing, also requesting legal and physical custody. Quinn requests spousal support and for the court to terminate the ability to award Dumontet support.

Additionally, Quinn asked the court to hold Dumontet responsible for "unpaid hospital bills related to the birth of the parties' son."

Quinn alleges that Dumontet owes "an amount in excess of $100,000" in hospital bills, and claims her estranged husband "stated he would pay these bills. However, he has allowed them to enter collections under [her] name (without her knowledge), severely impacting her credit."

Amid this legal development, Quinn took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic message, writing, "Trash always takes itself out.."

While not explicitly mentioning Dumontet in her post, she did repost an article about her estranged husband's charges.

Christine Quinn reposts report on estranged husband's charges - X

Quinn and Dumontet got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They were married that same year on Dec. 15, 2019, at a cathedral in downtown Los Angeles.

RELATED CONTENT: