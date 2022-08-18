Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on designer bags for further proof. Right now, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off Frenzy Sale where best-selling handbags and accessories are majorly marked down. With crossbody bags and backpacks that are already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time for the fall and back to school season.

Shop the Coach Outlet Sale

Finding a sturdy yet cute bag to hold all your essentials can be difficult. However, there are hundreds of items included in the Coach Outlet extra 20% off sale that are ready to take on the days ahead. Whether in the office or a classroom, channel celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and many more with new Coach pieces in your closet.

Coach Outlet also offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more — which includes everything from wallets and jewelry to deep totes and classic handbags. So, you can give your fall wardrobe a much-needed refresh and save big while you're at it, too.

Ahead, shop double discounts on our favorite finds from Coach Outlet's sale.

Court Backpack Coach Outlet Court Backpack Equal parts practical and stylish, this everyday backpack has exterior pockets for quick access to your go-to's. The Court Backpack is available in 6 different colors, including this kelly green, marine blue, and classic black. $450 $143 Buy Now

Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Coach Outlet Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. $350 $112 Buy Now

Mollie Tote 25 Coach Outlet Mollie Tote 25 Heading back to the office? A tote like this will help you to feel prepared, comfortable and totally chic while carrying all of your essentials to and from work. $378 $121 Buy Now

Mini Pepper Crossbody Coach Outlet Mini Pepper Crossbody A beautiful miniature bag with a minimalist, yet chic design. This bag may be mini, but it fits all the essentials from a card case and phone to a small makeup bag. $328 $119 Buy Now

Court Backpack In Signature Canvas Coach Court Backpack In Signature Canvas There is so much space in this backpack, and it is so stylish. You can wear it for a weekend around town, take it on your next trip, or carry your laptop to work. $498 $159 Buy Now

