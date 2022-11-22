Coach Outlet has officially kicked off the holiday season with an incredible Black Friday Sale. For Coach Outlet's biggest sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 25% off the already discounted items. With double discounts this big, this is a designer sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a luxurious holiday gift, the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.

Shop the Black Friday Deals

This savings event arrived just in time to pick up some fresh wardrobe additions for the winter. Finding a quality yet cute bag to take on the go can be difficult. However, there are over 400 styles included in the Coach Outlet Black Friday sale that are ready to be carried everywhere. With additional savings on signature styles, it's now even easier to channel your favorite celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kaia Gerber.

Coach Outlet also offers free shipping on all orders, which means even more savings on your fashionable finds. No code is needed to unlock the extra 25% off. Keep reading for ET's picks from the Coach Outlet Black Friday Sale, before the best wallets and luxury handbag deals are gone.

Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas This stunner of a carryall is one of our favorite purses from Coach. Both spacious and elegant, the Lillie has side pockets and inside ones to make organizing your essentials easier. $450 $135 Buy Now

Mini Lillie Carryall Coach Outlet Mini Lillie Carryall Coach's crossgrain leather Mini Lillie carryall is a structured go-anywhere bag featuring top handles and a detachable strap for everyday versatility. $398 $119 Buy Now

Kristy Shoulder Bag Coach Outlet Kristy Shoulder Bag A a classic staple to use for many years to come, this bag stands upright, has a middle zip section, and sits comfortably over your shoulder. $478 $143 Buy Now

Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Coach Outlet Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. $350 $105 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors During The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

12 lululemon Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping

The 12 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale

Samsung's New Frame TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Save $150 on Best-Selling Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday