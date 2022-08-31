Here at ET, we can't resist a designer deal and Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on Coach handbags for further proof. Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale is happening now, marking down everything by an additional 15% off. With best-selling bags, shoes, and even outerwear already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time to pick up some new fall wardrobe essentials. Just use the code SUNNY15 at checkout to unlock extra deals on top-rated Coach styles.

Shop Coach Outlet's Sale

Finding a quality yet cute bag to hold all your essentials can be difficult. However, there are hundreds of styles included in the Coach Outlet sale that are ready to take on the days ahead. Whether in the office, a classroom, or meeting up with friends, channel your favorite celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and many more with prices slashed on new arrivals.

Coach Outlet also offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more — which includes everything from wallets and jewelry to deep totes and classic handbags. So, you can give your fall wardrobe a much-needed refresh and save big while you're at it, too.

Ahead, shop double discounts on our favorite finds from the Coach Outlet Labor Day sale.

Large Corner Zip Wristlet Coach Outlet Large Corner Zip Wristlet Easily carry your phone, credit cards, and another small item or two. One reviewer said "This wristlet is perfect size. It is big enough to fit all of my essentials and makes it possible to coordinate with any outfit you have." $118 $40 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

Court Backpack Coach Outlet Court Backpack Equal parts practical and stylish, this everyday backpack has exterior pockets for quick access to your go-to's. The Court Backpack is available in 6 different colors, including this kelly green, marine blue, and classic black. $450 $153 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

Slim Trifold Wallet Coach Slim Trifold Wallet This refined pebble leather wallet has full-length bill compartments and can hold up to 13 credit cards. $250 $74 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Coach Outlet Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. $350 $149 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

Mollie Tote 25 Coach Outlet Mollie Tote 25 Heading back to the office? A tote like this will help you to feel prepared, comfortable and totally chic while carrying all of your essentials to and from work. $378 $144 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

Mini Pepper Crossbody Coach Outlet Mini Pepper Crossbody A beautiful miniature bag with a minimalist, yet chic design. This bag may be mini, but it fits all the essentials from a card case and phone to a small makeup bag. $328 $127 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

Court Backpack In Signature Canvas Coach Court Backpack In Signature Canvas There is so much space in this backpack, and it is so stylish. You can wear it for a weekend around town, take it on your next trip, or carry your laptop to work. $498 $169 WITH CODE SUNNY15 Buy Now

