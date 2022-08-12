Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major clearance sale for further proof. The Coach Outlet Sale is happening right now where you can save up to 75% off on designer bags, backpacks, wallets, crossbody bags, and more. This is a huge deal for Coach fans, especially celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

Finding a sturdy bag to hold all your summer essentials in is a difficult venture on its own — let alone finding a cute bag on sale. Thankfully, Coach Outlet's can't-miss sale is offering up to 75% off every trending summer style.

Shop Coach Outlet's Sale

In addition, Coach Outlet is also offering free shipping on orders up to $50 — which includes everything from wallets and jewelry to deep totes, chic handbags and more. So, you can give your summer wardrobe a much-needed refresh and save big while you're at it, too.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Coach Outlet Sale.

Jules Hobo Coach Outlet Jules Hobo The Jules Hobo is a Coach bestseller. The mid-size shoulder bag is roomy without being bulky and the colorways are understated so they will go great with any outfit. $428 $107 Buy Now

Rowan Satchel Coach Rowan Satchel The Rowan satchel is crafted from crossgrain leather and features an extended zipper for easy interior access. It will easily hold all of your essentials in one place. $350 $129 Buy Now

Coach Kleo Wallet Coach Outlet Coach Kleo Wallet Keep all of your cards and most important belongings close with a classic gold and black wallet. $228 $80 Buy Now

Mollie Tote Coach Outlet Mollie Tote You'll receive many compliments on this versatile purse since it goes with any outfit. Plus, travel and work go hand in hand with this tote. Your computer can be carried to and from work and used as a carry-on when traveling. For everyday use, we recommend this versatile bag that is just the right size, neither too big nor too small. $428 $107 Buy Now

Ziva Slipper Coach Outlet Ziva Slipper The Ziva slipper is lined with faux fur, which makes your feet extra comfortable. $100 $50 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop Purses, Shoes, and More

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now

TikTok Is Obsessed With the Coach Cherry Print Collection

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 30% Off Backpacks and Bags

Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 50% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and More

The 28 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

The 12 Best White Pants to Add to Your Summer 2022 Wardrobe

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather

Shop Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals for Summer