Here at ET, we can't resist a designer deal and Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on Coach handbags for further proof. Now through Tuesday, September 13, Coach Outlet's 48-Hour Sale is marking down so many stylish handbags and wallets up to 70% off. This savings event arrived just in time to pick up some new fall wardrobe essentials.

Shop Coach Outlet's Sale

Finding a quality yet cute bag to hold all your essentials can be difficult. However, there are hundreds of styles included in the Coach Outlet sale that are ready to take on the days ahead. Whether in the office, a classroom, or meeting up with friends, channel your favorite celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and many more with prices slashed on fan favorites.

Coach Outlet also offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more — which includes everything from wallets and jewelry to deep totes and classic handbags. So, you can give your fall wardrobe a much-needed refresh and save big while you're at it, too.

Ahead, shop top deals from the Coach Outlet sale before it's too late.

Large Corner Zip Wristlet Coach Outlet Large Corner Zip Wristlet Easily carry your phone, credit cards, and another small item or two. One reviewer said "This wristlet is perfect size. It is big enough to fit all of my essentials and makes it possible to coordinate with any outfit you have." $118 $47 Buy Now

Court Backpack Coach Outlet Court Backpack Equal parts practical and stylish, this everyday backpack has exterior pockets for quick access to your go-to's. The Court Backpack is available in 6 different colors, including this kelly green, marine blue, and classic black. $450 $135 Buy Now

Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Coach Outlet Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. $350 $175 Buy Now

Mollie Tote 25 Coach Outlet Mollie Tote 25 Heading back to the office? A tote like this will help you to feel prepared, comfortable and totally chic while carrying all of your essentials to and from work. $378 $169 Buy Now

Court Backpack In Signature Canvas Coach Court Backpack In Signature Canvas There is so much space in this backpack, and it is so stylish. You can wear it for a weekend around town, take it on your next trip, or carry your laptop to work. $498 $189 Buy Now

