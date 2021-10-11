If it's J.Lo-approved, then you know it's good.

For those looking to freshen up their fall wardrobe with more refined, seasonal styles, look no further than the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection for inspiration. The multihyphenate's latest collaboration with the luxury brand is available today at Coach Outlet, and the collaboration is predictably super chic.

The collection marks Lopez's second collaboration with Coach, which she formally announced on social media over this past weekend.

From quilted crossbody bags and shearling satchels to camel-colored overcoats and nostalgic graphic tees that pay homage to New York (because it wouldn't be a true J.Lo collection without some ode to the Bronx), the collection features the most perfect fall accessories and attire -- complete with neutral hues, gold accents and Coach's classically elegant designs.

Coach

Best of all, the 24-piece capsule collection is surprisingly affordable, with prices starting as low as $58. Now you can mirror J.Lo's bold fashion sense without breaking the bank -- but only for a limited time, as styles are expected to sell out fast.

Ahead, shop pieces from the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection. Plus, check out Lopez's colorful tie-dye jumpsuit that's back in stock and browse through everything that J.Lo has inspired us to buy -- from leggings and other fashion staples to beauty products and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Wears Heels From Her DSW Shoe Line to the Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez's Tie-Dye Jumpsuit Is Back in Stock

Jennifer Lopez's Chic Coach Coat Is 60% Off Right Now

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Shoe Collection Just Dropped at DSW

Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala Style Evolution Is So Stunning -- See Her 12