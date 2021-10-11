Fashion

Coach x Jennifer Lopez: the Collection Is Finally Here and Ready to Shop

By Kyley Warren‍
If it's J.Lo-approved, then you know it's good. 

For those looking to freshen up their fall wardrobe with more refined, seasonal styles, look no further than the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection for inspiration. The multihyphenate's latest collaboration with the luxury brand is available today at Coach Outlet, and the collaboration is predictably super chic.

The collection marks Lopez's second collaboration with Coach, which she formally announced on social media over this past weekend.

From quilted crossbody bags and shearling satchels to camel-colored overcoats and nostalgic graphic tees that pay homage to New York (because it wouldn't be a true J.Lo collection without some ode to the Bronx), the collection features the most perfect fall accessories and attire -- complete with neutral hues, gold accents and Coach's classically elegant designs.

 

Best of all, the 24-piece capsule collection is surprisingly affordable, with prices starting as low as $58. Now you can mirror J.Lo's bold fashion sense without breaking the bank -- but only for a limited time, as styles are expected to sell out fast.

Ahead, shop pieces from the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection. Plus, check out Lopez's colorful tie-dye jumpsuit that's back in stock and browse through everything that J.Lo has inspired us to buy -- from leggings and other fashion staples to beauty products and more.

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Chain Belt Bag
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Chain Belt Bag
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Chain Belt Bag
Gold and cream tones are carefully paired in this thoughtfully designed belt bag.
$197
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Signature Sweatpants
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Signature Sweatpants
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Signature Sweatpants
These cotton sweatpants strike the perfect balance between being both comfortable and classically chic. Plus, they boast a drawstring waistband to ensure anyone can find their perfect fit.
$179
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Heart City T Shirt
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Heart City T Shirt
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Heart City T Shirt
The styles of the '90s have come back strong -- and the proof is in this feminine graphic tee from the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection.
$107
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Nolita 19 In Signature Shearling
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Nolita 19 In Signature Shearling
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Nolita 19 In Signature Shearling
Keep it compact with this stylish and practical wallet made with shearling and refined pebble leather.
$150
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Pennie Backpack 22 In Signature Shearling
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Pennie Backpack 22 In Signature Shearling
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Pennie Backpack 22 In Signature Shearling
Who knew a backpack could be so elegant? This Coach backpack features an outside turnlock pocket and adjustable shoulder straps.
$349$299
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Marlie Top Handle Satchel With Linear Quilting
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Marlie Top Handle Satchel With Linear Quilting
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Marlie Top Handle Satchel With Linear Quilting
Nappa leather, smooth leather and snake-embossed leather are all seamlessly combined to create this bold, handle satchel from Jennifer Lopez's latest Coach collection.
$299
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Dempsey Tote 22 With Nyc Skyline
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Dempsey Tote 22 With Nyc Skyline
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Dempsey Tote 22 With Nyc Skyline
It just wouldn't be a fashion collection by Jenny from the Block without some element that paid homage to the charm of New York City -- and this nostalgic tote does it in the most stylish way.
$210
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Wool Overcoat
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Wool Overcoat
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Wool Overcoat
Cozy up in something warmer this winter with this camel-colored wool overcoat -- complete with slip pockets and a removable shearling collar.
$539
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Sherpa Signature Vest
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Sherpa Signature Vest
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Sherpa Signature Vest
Vests are such a timeless wardrobe staple -- but this sherpa style is especially chic. Best of all, it's JLo-approved.
$479
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Bowery Crossbody With Linear Quilting
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Bowery Crossbody With Linear Quilting
Coach
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Bowery Crossbody With Linear Quilting
Elevate any outfit with this sleek black and quilted crossbody.
$239

