Winter is finally here, which means we're adding an extra dose of soft, fuzzy warmth to our wardrobes. With the help of Coach, we're keeping the chill at bay without sacrificing style. Coach revamped its cult-favorites with a plush new shearling collection, including the brand's signature handbags. From shoulder bags and totes to furry coats, clogs, and even bucket hats, the shearling styles arrived just in time for the winter and are now up to 50% off during the Coach Holiday Sale.

Shop Coach Shearling

One of the most sought-after Coach styles since its introduction in 2021, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, now comes in supersoft plush shearling. The shearling Pillow Tabby is currently marked down by 30% in green and a warm neutral color to pair with any winter outfit. Be sure to get your hands on the viral bag — worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez — as it's bound to sell out soon.

For even more cozy-luxe fashion, Coach's shearling collection of splurge-worthy coats, ridiculously soft bags, and cold weather-ready shoes will keep you warm all season long. Treat yourself to best deals on shearling boots, jackets, and bags from Coach, below.

Dylan Clog Coach Dylan Clog Coach's take on the trending clog style features a shearling outer in black or natural cream with a signature jacquard footbed and buckle closure. $275 $138 Shop Now

Shearling Aviator Coach Shearling Aviator Luxurious and cozy, this 100% lamb shearling coat is an investment piece that can be passed down for generations. Add it to your winter wardrobe for 50% off. $2,200 $1,100 Shop Now

Shearling Blouson Coach Shearling Blouson A rugged style in a crisp cool colorblock, this military-inspired blouson jacket is crafted of Coach's luxurious velvety shearling. The classic-fit design is finished with a plush fluffy collar. $1,800 $900 Shop Now

Shawl Shearling Coat Coach Shawl Shearling Coat Throw this shearling shawl with fireman-inspired clips on over sweaters, dresses, and so much more for a chic way to stay warm. $2,100 $1,050 Shop Now

Shearling Driver Coach Shearling Driver In need of luxurious gift for your loved one? Treat them to these super-soft slippers with shearling lining. $295 $148 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter

Take 40% Off Stylish Winter Wardrobe Essentials at Madewell

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

The 16 Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is On Sale for 40% Off

Coach Outlet's Friends & Family Sale Is On: Shop Double Discounts Now

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now