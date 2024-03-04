News

Cole Sprouse's Oversized Blazer Sparks Memes at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show

Cole Sprouse
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
By Rachel McRady
Published: 7:19 AM PST, March 4, 2024

Kim Kardashian also attended the runway show.

The Suit Life of Cole Sprouse! The 31-year-old Riverdale star attended Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Sunday, rocking a bold look. 

Sprouse was photographed wearing a nude turtleneck sweater with a massively oversized brown blazer that featured exaggerated shoulder pads and hung baggy on his arms. 

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star paired the look with baggy tweed trousers and square-toed black shoes. The over-the-top style quickly drew attention online.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Balenciaga
Jacopo Raule/Getty Image

Here are some of the reactions to Sprouse's look:

Sprouse attended Paris Fashion Week with his longtime girlfriend, Ari Fournier, and took in several shows. And he wasn't the only star to dazzle with a bold look at the Balenciaga show. Brand ambassador Kim Kardashian also wowed in a black lace gown with a high neckline and a ponytail. 

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Serena Williams also stepped out in a black strapless dress with a large bright blue fur coat.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

For more celebrity sightings at Paris Fashion Week, check out ET's gallery.

Related Photos
2024 Paris Fashion Week Celebrity Sightings
26 Photos
2024 Paris Fashion Week Celebrity Sightings

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Cole Sprouse Reacts to Praise From 'Suite Life' Mom Kim Rhodes (Exclusive)
Cole Sprouse Admits He Doesn't Remember Much From Filming 'Suite Life'

TV

Cole Sprouse Admits He Doesn't Remember Much From Filming 'Suite Life'

Dylan and Cole Sprouse React to ‘Suite Life’ Reservation Going Viral

News

Dylan and Cole Sprouse React to ‘Suite Life’ Reservation Going Viral

Cole Sprouse Shares Memes Mocking His Viral Interview: 'Big Week'

News

Cole Sprouse Shares Memes Mocking His Viral Interview: 'Big Week'

Related Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: March 2024
6 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: March 2024

Tags: