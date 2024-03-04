The Suit Life of Cole Sprouse! The 31-year-old Riverdale star attended Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Sunday, rocking a bold look.

Sprouse was photographed wearing a nude turtleneck sweater with a massively oversized brown blazer that featured exaggerated shoulder pads and hung baggy on his arms.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star paired the look with baggy tweed trousers and square-toed black shoes. The over-the-top style quickly drew attention online.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Jacopo Raule/Getty Image

Here are some of the reactions to Sprouse's look:

Sprouse attended Paris Fashion Week with his longtime girlfriend, Ari Fournier, and took in several shows. And he wasn't the only star to dazzle with a bold look at the Balenciaga show. Brand ambassador Kim Kardashian also wowed in a black lace gown with a high neckline and a ponytail.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Serena Williams also stepped out in a black strapless dress with a large bright blue fur coat.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

For more celebrity sightings at Paris Fashion Week, check out ET's gallery.

