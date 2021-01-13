Colorful Winter Clothes to Keep You Cheerful

Every now and then, you're bound to face a case of the Monday blues. It's only natural -- especially during the winter season. When the sun sets on the earlier side and nights feel shorter than usual, it's understandable if you find yourself with seasonal affective disorder. Of course, that's only amplified on Blue Monday (aka the most depressing day of the year).

In case you didn't already know, Blue Monday comes every January. This year, it falls on Jan. 18. And if you're feeling an added sense of sadness that day, blame it on that. Of course, just because that specific Monday has been officially deemed as a particularly "blue" day doesn't mean you have to feel blue. We already rounded up the best items to help you beat your seasonal depression on Blue Monday (or any other time you need a pick-me-up). Once you've stocked up on those, it's time to bring the cheer to your wardrobe -- and what better way to do that than with bright and colorful clothes?

Whether you're the type of person who saves bold colors for special occasions or you like to wear the colors of the rainbow on a daily basis, a vibrant splash is the perfect way to dress the way you want to feel. Even on those dreary, overcast days, an eye-catching palette is sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.

From everyday staples like cozy sweaters and winter coats to smaller accessories, scroll down to see ET Style's favorite fashion pieces that are sure to add a touch of cheer to your winter blues.

Rib-Knit Hat H&M H&M Rib-Knit Hat H&M One of the easiest ways to keep yourself warm during the winter months is with a knit hat. So why not opt for a candy-colored one? $9.99 at H&M

The Super Puff Shorty Aritzia Aritzia The Super Puff Shorty Aritzia It's hard to imagine winter fashion without thinking of one of Aritzia's many Super Puff jackets -- and it's cropped style is just as cute as the original. Plus, it comes in 15 colors. $225 at Aritzia

Softened Jersey Pajama Set Lou & Grey LOFT Softened Jersey Pajama Set Lou & Grey When you're planning to stay at home this winter, slip on these orange sherbet-hued pajamas for a cozy night in. $89 at LOFT

’95 Retro Denali Jacket The North Face Urban Outfitters ’95 Retro Denali Jacket The North Face This classic fleece jacket will be a staple in your daily wardrobe from now until the early days of spring. $199 at Urban Outfitters

Cozette Cropped Neon Alpaca-Blend Sweater Tibi The Outnet Cozette Cropped Neon Alpaca-Blend Sweater Tibi Trust us -- you'll never want to take this cozy sweater off. Style it with your favorite jeans and ankle boots for a casual look or wear it with a midi skirt to dress it up. REGULARLY $350 $157 at The Outnet

MegaFleece Sweatshirt Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt Outdoor Voices A schlubby fleece sweatshirt is essentially the definition of cozy. $98 at Outdoor Voices

Oca Low Pantone COY 2021 Illuminating Canvas Cariuma Cariuma Oca Low Pantone COY 2021 Illuminating Canvas Cariuma If you're looking for a quick way to add a shock of color to your wardrobe, these sustainable sneakers are the way to do it. $89 at Cariuma

Maude Cardigan For Love & Lemons Shopbop Maude Cardigan For Love & Lemons If you want to create a full fashion girl look, wear this cardigan with the matching knit bra. $143 at Shopbop

Fringed Edge Wool-Blend Scarf Mango Fringed Edge Wool-Blend Scarf This soft, wool-blend scarf will be the perfect addition to any winter ensemble. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Mango

Patagonia Synchilla Shell Zip-Front Jacket Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Patagonia Synchilla Shell Zip-Front Jacket Urban Outfitters Without a doubt, this bright, royal blue Patagonia jacket is sure to make you stand out. $179 at Urban Outfitters

Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot Ugg Nordstrom Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot Ugg Irina Shayk has been spotted wearing this exact style and color -- which means these short Ugg boots are officially supermodel-approved. REGULARLY $150 $109.95 at Nordstrom

Chloe Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Chloe Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket Urban Outfitters Who could say no to a warm shearling coat like this one? $139 at Urban Outfitters

