Colton Underwood is no longer pulling for Peter Weber to be our next Bachelor.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the former football player at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where he revealed that after weeks of advocating for Weber, his vote for Bachelor has recently changed.

"After following social media, I still like Peter, and I still want Peter to be Bachelor because Cass said he was cute, so let's get him off the market," Underwood said, joking about girlfriend Cassie Randolph's previous comment about Weber. "But Tyler has a lot of qualities that a Bachelor needs."

Rumors have circulated on social media that Weber broke up with his girlfriend in order to appear on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. The pilot, who hasn't addressed the speculation, has thus become less of a fan favorite for Bachelor, while Tyler Cameron, another frontrunner on Brown's season, has gotten a lot of fan support.

"The cool thing is you never know what [Bachelor creator Mike] Fleiss is going to do," Underwood noted. "So we'll see."

During his interview with ET, Underwood also discussed another of Brown's contestants, Jed Wyatt. The musician's ex-girlfriend came forward to ET last month alleging that Wyatt was dating her during his appearance on the show and that he planned to come back to her. Underwood thinks Wyatt, who has yet to directly address the allegations, "shouldn't come back from this."

"He should just sort of go away," Underwood suggested, before offering his thoughts on Brown's clear affection for Wyatt. "Being in the position Hannah's been in before, you sort of have these blinders on, and you're sort of dialed in and focused on the relationship, and you don't take in sort of the cues that sometimes you should in regular relationships, or the red flags."

"So I feel for her, because she's so deserving of somebody who is going to make her happy day in and day out, and not have to worry about lying," he added.

See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood on How Hannah Brown's Windmill Moment Compares to His Fence Jump (Exclusive)

'The Bachelorette': Jed Wyatt Blows Up Over Hannah Brown's Fantasy Suite Decision

'The Bachelorette': Jed Wyatt's Family Questions His Love for Hannah Brown

Related Gallery