Hot on the heels of Tom Cruise surprising Top Gun fans with a new trailer for the film's hotly anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, ET caught up with Jennifer Connelly (who plays Cruise’s love interest in the film) to get her thoughts on the action-packed teaser and her "phenomenal" experience working on the movie.

"I think the trailer looks amazing, I have to say," Connelly told ET's Kevin Frazier while sitting down with the cast of Snowpiercer at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego, California, on Saturday morning. "For me, every part of the project has exceeded my expectations. Watching the trailer, being on the set, my experiences shooting -- it's been phenomenal."

"I'm excited," she continued. "I was excited to be a part of it. What they were filming was extraordinary. I'm excited to see how it comes together, but what I saw was amazing."

Cruise made a surprise appearance at the convention's hub, Hall H, on Thursday, dropping in during Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate panel to share the trailer, which featured a glimpse of new characters like Connelly's.

"I've traveled around the world and people always say, 'When are you going to do another?'" Cruise told fans, speaking about the original 1986 film. "For 34 years, you all have been very, very patient with me. And I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you."

Cruise added that the new film was a "love letter" to aviation and everything fans would see on film was "real," as he hoped to make viewers feel like they were inside the aircraft during flying scenes.

Connelly, 48, spoke further about the exciting role during an interview with ET in February, and she dished on how thrilled she was to be working alongside Cruise, who reprises his role as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the sequel.

"I’m so excited about it,” she enthused. “I go to work and I’m like, ‘This is great.' The way they’re approaching it, the way they’re talking about it, the way they’re shooting it -- it made me happy and I think it’ll make fans happy. I really believe in the direction they’re taking it."

Cruise, 57, confirmed to ET in June 2018 that Connelly had been cast in the film, gushing how “perfect” she was for the role.

“When you see the film, you’ll see why she’s perfect for it,” Cruise said. “She [is] very talented, very vibrant and … we’re just going to have a great cast. Gonna be a lot of fun.”

The film follows on from 1986's Top Gun and also stars Jon Hamm and Ed Harris, as well as Val Kilmer reprising his role as Iceman.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie was initially set to be released on July 12, 2019, but Paramount Pictures announced last August that it was being delayed until the summer of 2020, to allow production to put more work into the complex flight sequences.

See more on the sequel below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Maverick' Mania at Comic-Con 2019: Tom Cruise Talks ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

Jay Ellis Says Tom Cruise Has 'Been a Mentor' on 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set (Exclusive)

Jennifer Connelly Dishes on 'Top Gun' Motorcycle Scene With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Feels the Need for Speed on Set of 'Top Gun' Sequel -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery