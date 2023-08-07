Courteney Cox has hilariously weighed in on UFO headlines.

With help from her longtime love Johnny McDaid, the Friends alum gave fans a laugh amid renewed chatter about the existence of aliens following former military intelligence officer David Grusch's headline-making testimony before Congress about the alleged recovery of nonhuman "biologics" from crashed craft.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, the 59-year-old actress and Snow Patrol musician walk hand in hand as Cox is looking at her phone. "What is with all this UFO stuff? It’s so stupid. It made it all the way to Congress," she quips.

Meanwhile, a UFO, edited into the clip, can be seen in the air behind them.

"Yeah, it’s stupid," McDaid responds after seeing the flying object himself.

"UFOMG! 🛸🛸🛸," Cox captioned the post. Judging by the comment section, fans got a kick out of the skit. Referencing her hit sitcom, one follower wrote back, "Don't worry, they're here to make Friends."

As for Cox and McDaid, the two have been together for nearly a decade, though they broke off their engagement in 2015.

Following their reconciliation, Cox told Jimmy Kimmel of McDaid in 2019, "He’s my guy, he’s my one."

