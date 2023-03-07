Working out in the comfort of your space is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to get your sweat on at home though. Instead, you can start small with a treadmill, rowing machine, or an exercise bike with on-demand classes and have any room feel like a fitness studio.

Echelon's exercise bikes are known for being cheaper Peloton alternatives designed for everyone and they are even more budget-friendly right now. To upgrade your at-home workouts, you can get 23% off all Echelon connected fitness equipment with the purchase of any premier membership.

Shop 23% Off Echelon

Elevating your home gym doesn't have to break the bank. We've found the best deals on exercise bikes, treadmills, and rowing machines so you can focus on reaching your fitness goals this spring. Whether you want a spin-class-style exercise bike for a quiet and smooth ride, or you need a foldable treadmill that can slide under your sofa when you aren't using it, we've got you covered.

Below, find all the best Echelon home fitness equipment on sale now to take your workouts to the next level.

Best Echelon Exercise Bike Deals

The Echelon Connect fitness bike delivers studio-quality exercise experiences with live and on-demand classes by pro instructors available 24/7.

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $1,500 $1,155 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Purchase the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 and the yearly membership to get a free Apple iPad tablet for a limited time. The EX-5 includes premium features, including live and on-demand classes, 32 levels of resistance, vented competition-style seat, device holder that flips 180-degrees and more. $999 $770 Shop Now

Echelon GT+ Connect Bike Echelon Echelon GT+ Connect Bike This compact and durable bike lets you connect with the Echelon Fit app to track real-time performance stats including leaderboard ranking, distance, speed, calorie burn, and total output for every workout. $900 $693 Shop Now

Best Echelon Treadmill Deals

Echelon Stride-5s Smart Treadmill Echelon Echelon Stride-5s Smart Treadmill Join live and on-demand running classes like hills, sprints, endurance, and more led by Echelon's expert instructors. You can also explore the world with a variety of on-demand scenic routes broadcast from the immersive 24” class HD touchscreen. $2,500 $1,925 Shop Now

Best Echelon Fitness Mirror Deals

Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror Echelon Echelon Reflect Touch Smart Fitness Mirror Use the 50” class HD touchscreen display to explore more than 2,000 studio-quality fitness classes including HIIT, Core, Yoga, Pilates, Kickboxing, and more — all from the convenience of home. Tap the fitness mirror to access thousands of on-demand classes and daily live workouts led by professional instructors. $1,500 $1,155 Shop Now

Best Echelon Rowing Machine Deals

Echelon Row Connected Rowing Machine Echelon Echelon Row Connected Rowing Machine The Echelon Row has everything you need fora low-impact, total-body workout. Features include a foldable design, rotating console that holds your smart device in place, and a Bluetooth handlebar resistance controller that allows precise resistance adjustments during every workout. $1,000 $770 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

