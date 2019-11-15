A crisis is coming!

The CW's roster of heroes is teaming up for their biggest crossover event ever, and only ET has your first look at the Arrow hour of the upcoming "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

"The Crisis has begun. You are needed," Harbinger, aka Lyla Michael (Audrey Marie Anderson), announces to Oliver (Stephen Amell) in the promo, as he stands with his daughter, Mia (Kat McNamara), in the middle of the woods.

"I am attempting to save the multi-verse," Oliver says, as shots flash by of Earth in danger, a torch-lit underground tunnel and the superhero team-up in battle mode. There is also an ominous look at an unmasked Oliver, who appears to be in pain. See the whole promo in the video above.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will team up the powerful casts of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and Black Lightning for a five-part adventure that, while still heavily shrouded in mystery, will involve some of DC Comics' most powerful players and the machinations of the all-powerful Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

Casting announcements have revealed that, in addition to the CW's titular heroes, the crossover will involve not one, not two, but three iterations of Clark Kent, aka Superman. Tyler Hoechlin will return in his role as the Supergirl universe's Man of Steel, which he originated in last year's crossover. Meanwhile, Brandon Routh, who donned the iconic cape in 2006's Superman Returns, will also play a version of the iconic hero -- in addition to his Legends character, Ray Palmer aka The Atom -- and Tom Welling, who played a young Clark on Smallville from 2001-11, will also reprise his role for the epic event.

Additionally, there will also be at least two Lois Lanes -- the Arrowverse's Bitsie Tulloch and Smallville's Erica Durance -- and at least one Lex Luthor, in Supergirl's Jon Cryer. "Crisis" will also welcome special guest stars Kevin Conroy, the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Batman: The Animated Series and other Batman properties, as Bruce Wayne from the future, and Burt Ward, best known for playing Robin in the Batman series.

Newly-released photos from the crossover also reveal a first look at the whole team suited up for their biggest fight yet, the return of Hoechlin's Superman and Tulloch's Lois Lane -- who have a show of their own in the works -- with their new baby, and Batwoman herself (Ruby Rose) returning to the fold. Plus, another look at Lyla Michaels finally suited up as Harbinger!

See all the pics below:

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

The CW

Check out the broadcast schedule for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" below:

Supergirl – Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Batwoman – Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The Flash – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Arrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

RELATED CONTENT:

'Crisis on Infinite Earths': All the On-Set Photos From the Epic CW Crossover

'Arrow' Cast Celebrates Series Wrap With Heartfelt Posts and Photos

'Smallville' Star Michael Rosenbaum Explains Why He Won't Be in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover