Gas prices are on a record high, but you don't need to invest in a pricey new electric car to save money on gas in the long run. There are a ton of electric bikes, electric scooters and even some electric skateboards that will get you to work, home and beyond — as well as navigate through traffic.

Depending on your budget and preferences, a lot of models range from a few hundred dollars, while all-terrain e-bikes and scooters can cost you up to a few thousand dollars (but they're a blessing if you have a lot of hills to navigate on your commute). Thanks to the electric motors, you won't feel exhausted when you're pedaling to the grocery store. With electric scooters and e-bikes, being able to order online makes the switch to a more eco-friendly vehicle even easier.

ET has searched the internet to find the best electric bike (or electric scooter) for you. We've even included a couple of electric mountain bikes, a top-rated electric skateboard, as well as one of the best fat tire electric bikes on the market. Whether you want to avoid the high gas prices or you're just looking for an emissions-free way to travel, we have the perfect bike for everyone below.

Amalfi Coastal Electric E-Bike Amalfi Bikes Amalfi Coastal Electric E-Bike The Amalfi Coastal Electric E-Bike is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, so you can get to your destinations even faster. Combined with its LED display screen and lightweight frame, this e-bike puts safety and portability first. $2,499 Buy Now

Skatebolt Tornado II Electric Skateboard Amazon Skatebolt Tornado II Electric Skateboard Looking for an electric vehicle that's a bit more lightweight than an electric bike or scooter? An electric skateboard might be the ideal fit for you. The Skatebolt Tornado II goes up to 26 MPH and can travel up to 24 miles on a full charge, so it's a good fit for anyone who lives in or near a city. With 4 different speed modes, you can rely on this skateboard to get you to all your destinations quickly. $479 Buy Now

Rad Power Bikes RadRunner2 Electric Utility Bike Rad Power Bikes Rad Power Bikes RadRunner2 Electric Utility Bike The adjustable seat on the Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 2 allows you to adjust the riding mode for this e-bike. Ride it like a moped, adjust the seat to turn into a cargo-carrying bicycle (which is perfect for running errands) or turn it into a traditional bike for some extra exercise. Plus, the Rad Power Bike has over 300 different accessories for all of its electric bikes, so you can add on extra storage baskets or even another seat for a passenger. $1,499 Buy Now

Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter Amazon Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter The Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter is a great way to exercise your core muscles while you travel. With a max speed of 12.5 MPH, this electric scooter is ideal for leisurely travel or traveling short distances. The fat tire system on this Segway model allows you to travel on nearly any terrain (even rough ones). While you can use your knees to balance and steer this device, you can also use the remote control, handles or joystick. $900 $800 Buy Now

Ride1Up 700 Series Electric Bike Ride1Up Ride1Up 700 Series Electric Bike This Ride1Up electric bike takes a regular bike to the next level with its 28 MPH pedal assist (so you don't have to do all the work when you're traveling). The battery life on this model can last 30 to 50 miles on a single charge, depending on the terrain, speed and other factors. $1,695 Buy Now

Lectric Bikes XP Strep-Thru 2.0 E-Bike Lectric Bikes Lectric Bikes XP Strep-Thru 2.0 E-Bike Lecture Bikes were voted the most popular e-bikes in America. Seeing as the XP Strep-Thru 2.0 has over 2,000 five-star reviews, that's a well-deserved award. All Lecture Bikes are considered fat tire e-bikes, which make them great for navigating slopes, rough terrains and debris. Another nifty feature is that you can fold the XP Step-Thru 2.0 whenever you need to navigate a tight space or stow it away. In addition to its accolades, this fat tire bike is one of the most affordable electric bike options on our list. $1,099 $999 Buy Now

Haibike Hardseven 5 Bike 2022 Jenson USA Haibike Hardseven 5 Bike 2022 If you're on the hunt for an electric mountain bike, the Hardseven 5 Bike by Haibike is one of the more affordable e-mountain bike options. Thanks to its powerful motor (which provides up to 20 MPH of pedal assist) and heavy-duty tires, you can get traction even on the steepest hills and most rugged trails. $3,325 $2,826 Buy Now

Santa Cruz Nomad Carbon CC X01 Eagle Mountain Bike Back Country Santa Cruz Nomad Carbon CC X01 Eagle Mountain Bike The Santa Cruz Nomad Carbon CC X01 Eagle Mountain Bike is the perfect choice for anyone who seriously loves hiking and climbing. The suspension linkage on this electric mountain bike keeps your pedaling steady, even when the ground beneath you isn't level. The long-lasting battery life is built for lengthy hikes, and the chainstay helps create steady traction, so you don't lose your balance while riding up or down steep slopes. $9,049 Buy Now

Charge Bikes City Electric Bike Charge Bikes Charge Bikes City Electric Bike The City Electric Bike from Charge Bikes won the 2021 Bike Award, and it also has some favorable reviews from Forbes and Fast Company. This electric bike can travel up to 50 miles. Thanks to the thumb throttle on the handlebar, riding through the city is even easier. Some other cool features to note are the folding pedals, removable (and locking battery), rear LED lights and folding handlebars. $1,799 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Save Money on Gas at Exxon and Mobil Stations with Walmart+

Echelon Exercise Bike Sale: The Best Deals on Peloton Alternatives

Save on Peloton Bikes With Rare Price Drop: Get up to $500 Off

Outdoor Voices Launches New Exercise Dress

Nike Sale: Get 20% Off Sneakers, Workout Gear and More

Jennifer Lopez's Workout Sneakers Are On Sale for 52% Off at Adidas

Save $450 on The Mirror Smart Home Gym from Lululemon

13 Best Biker Shorts for Women to Shop on Amazon