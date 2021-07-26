Have you always wanted to try the NuFACE facial toning device? Here's your chance to score the popular skincare device for an unbeatable deal -- refreshed devices are 40% off right now on the NuFACE website.

Through July 29, use the promo code TAKE40 to unlock the limited-time deal. The award-winning, FDA-cleared NuFACE was created by an aesthetician, using microcurrent technology right at home to improve the look of wrinkles, fine lines, contour and tone.

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected -- it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes -- just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

The Trinity device can be used with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment.

Shop the NuFACE Refreshed Devices sale right now.

