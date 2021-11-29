Shopping

Cyber Monday Holiday Decor Deals From Home Depot, Macy's, Wayfair and More

By ETonline Staff
Cyber Monday and the holiday season are here which means it’s the most wonderful time of the year: the time when people start decorating for Christmas! With all the disruptions in the global supply chain, there’s no denying that Christmas is going to cost more this year as rising inflation rates push toy and food prices higher. But when it comes to Christmas decorations, there are plenty of deals to help keep your holidays merry and bright on a budget. 

These days, holiday decor is so much more than just the classic Christmas lights and other outdoor Christmas decorations. With this holiday season occurring amid the still-ongoing pandemic, the ability to create a cozy and festive Christmas atmosphere safely at home is more important than ever. 

From a glowing tree topper to a matching towel set that will adorn your home with holiday magic, shop budget-friendly decor to help you deck the halls this holiday season.

Get started on those Christmas decoration ideas (and Christmas decoration budget) to help make this Christmas a merry one. and be sure to check out our beauty advent calendar picks, seasonal entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide. Keep reading to check out some of the best deals on Christmas decorations for 2021.  

Best Choice Products Lighted Inflatable Christmas Santa Claus
Best Choice Products Lighted Inflatable Christmas Santa Claus
Spread holiday cheer to the whole neighborhood with this inflatable Santa Claus and reindeer display. 
$110$80
Hallmark Star Wars Darth Vader With Lightsaber Christmas Ornament
Hallmark Star Wars Darth Vader With Lightsaber Christmas Ornament
For Star Wars fans, holiday displays with Darth Vader bring endless holiday cheer.
$24
Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow
Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow
Cozy up with a pair of reindeer this Christmas season with this festive holiday throw pillow. Crafted out of 100% cotton with a built-in zipper for easy cleaning, this decorative pillow can easily become a Christmas staple for any couch.
$33$28
Pre-Lit Christmas garland
Pre-Lit Christmas garland
Equipped with 50 LED lights, this pre-lit Christmas garland stretches to an impressive 9 feet and is adorned with silver bristles, pine cones and red berries to make any mantle appear merry and bright. 
$60$45
Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar
Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar
Give the gift of delicious winter holiday magic this year with a chocolate advent calendar from Macy’s Candy Kitchen. This tasty way to countdown until Christmas contains 24 pieces of premium chocolate in an assortment of character shapes.
$20$8
Blue Sky Holiday Door Mat
Blue Sky Holiday Door Mat
Put this adorable doormat out for the holidays and beyond. 
$33
12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
12 ft Pre-Lit LED Giant-Sized Inflatable Santa and Sleigh Scene
Who doesn't want an inflatable Santa and sleigh on their front lawn to bring the holiday spirit to the neighborhood?
$129
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Judaica Challah Tray with Wooden Insert
Start a new dinnerware tradition with this beautiful porcelain (and dishwasher-safe) challah tray. It comes with a wooden insert for easy slicing.
$358$125
7.5 ft Jackson Noble Fir LED Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
7.5 ft Jackson Noble Fir LED Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Home Depot's 7.5 ft Jackson Noble Fir LED Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Tree is a full, very realistic-looking holiday tree worthy of your favorite Christmas ornament that will bring joy for the next decade.
$299
The Elf on the Shelf Girl Light
The Elf on the Shelf Girl Light
If you know someone who doesn't already have an Elf on the Shelf hiding among the Christmas stockings, here's your opportunity to spread a little holiday spirit. 
$52
Christmas stocking set
Christmas stocking set
This year, hang these stockings by the chimney with care so that St. Nicholas can fill them with stocking stuffers galore. This cheerfully designed three-piece stocking set comes with loop hangers for extra convenience come Christmas morning.  
$30$21
Lux 14oz Candle in Holiday Gift Box Nutcracker
Lux 14oz Candle in Holiday Gift Box Nutcracker
This gloriously radiant seasonal candle comes complete with a nutcracker-themed gift box.
$79
The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah
The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah
Perfect for the mantel, light up each LED candle for Hanukkah with this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours.
$87$83
Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Manor Luxe Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Cardinal Noel Peace Joy Jute Christmas Pillow
Add a touch of the festive Christmas spirit to your home with this pretty throw pillow.
$56
Gymax 7 ft Colorful Rainbow Hinged Christmas Tree
Gymax 7 ft Colorful Rainbow Hinged Christmas Tree
This is about the most festive Christmas tree you'll find (and it's on sale!).
$140$79
Holiday bathroom towel set
Holiday bathroom towel set
Deck the halls, bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere towels are needed with this holiday towel set that includes one bath and two hand towels featuring a gold Christmas tree and red stars.
$26$20
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family!
$30$11
Holiday Time Led 500ct Cool White Icicle Lights
Holiday Time Led 500ct Cool White Icicle Lights
These falling lights add a festive, wintery vibe to any outdoor space. 
$27
Reindeer Door Mat
Reindeer Door Mat
Reindeer Door Mat
This reindeer-printed doormat is so cute, we'd be tempted to leave it out year-round.
$23 AND UP$14 AND UP
Benjia Christmas Tree Topper Lighted with White Snowflake Projector
Benjia Christmas Tree Topper Lighted with White Snowflake Projector
This Benjia Christmas Tree Topper comes with a snowflake light projector that projects snowflakes on the ceiling above your Christmas tree.
$29$24
30 in. Berry Bliss Battery Operated Christmas Wreath
30 in. Berry Bliss Battery Operated Christmas Wreath
If you aren't opting for a full-blown Christmas tree this year, might we suggest a festive wreath instead? This classic style features charming red berries and flowers that pay homage to the spirit of the season.
$50
Shooting Star Christmas Icicle LED String Light
Shooting Star Christmas Icicle LED String Light
Holiday string lights are a must for your outdoor decorations, but icicle lights are a chilly touch to bring loved ones traveling to your house holiday cheer before they even step inside.  
$30

