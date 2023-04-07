Shopping

'Daisy Jones and the Six' Fashion Collection on Amazon: Shop Styles from Levi's, Free People and More

By Lauren Gruber
amazon
Amazon

The final episode of Daisy Jones and the Six may have already aired last week, but we still can't get enough of our favorite band of rockstars — and their immaculate outfits.

If the book-turned-streaming series has you itching to add some more '70s-inspired pieces to your wardrobe, you're in luck: Amazon now has a Daisy Jones and the Six collection, featuring top brands such as Levi's, Free People, Ray Ban and more. Whether you prefer Daisy's carefree, bohemian essence, Karen's edgy black and red looks, Camila's romantic soft-girl aesthetic or Billy's laid-back looks, there's something for everyone on Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six shop.

Shop Amazon x DJATS

From denim skirts and cowboy boots to billowy dresses and suede jackets, you can create the '70s rocker outfits of your dreams just in time for spring. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six collection.

Want even more Daisy Jones-related outfit and beauty inspiration? Check out Riley Keough's makeup routine and Free People's Daisy Jones and the Six collection.

Levi's Women's Daisy Denim Halter Top
Levi's Women's Daisy Denim Halter Top
Amazon
Levi's Women's Daisy Denim Halter Top

Rock the head-to-toe denim trend by pairing this plunge top with your favorite pair of jeans or denim skirt.

$80
Free People Women's Love Letter Cami
Free People Women's Love Letter Cami
Amazon
Free People Women's Love Letter Cami

This simple cami makes for a great base layering piece while transitioning to spring.

$38
Ray-Ban RB3293 Metal Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3293 Metal Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3293 Metal Aviator Sunglasses

A classic pair of Aviators go with everything in your wardrobe.

$160$82
Levi's Women's 726 High Rise Flare Jeans
Levi's Women's 726 High Rise Flare Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 726 High Rise Flare Jeans

A pair of flares are a must for emulating 1970s styles.

$70$49
Free People Women's Lennon Dress
Free People Women's Lennon Dress
Amazon
Free People Women's Lennon Dress

Flirty and feminine, this patchwork-printed dress features a ruffled v-neckline and ties at the waist.

$168$59
Laredo Womens Bridget Round Toe Dress Boots
Laredo Womens Bridget Round Toe Dress Boots
Amazon
Laredo Womens Bridget Round Toe Dress Boots

Add some Western flair to your outfits with this pair of genuine leather cowboy boots.

$150$97
Free People Women's Edith Vest
Free People Women's Edith Vest
Amazon
Free People Women's Edith Vest

A cozy sweater knit and sleeveless silhouette makes this vest the perfect transitional piece.

$78
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Sloan Faux Wood Sandal
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Sloan Faux Wood Sandal
Amazon
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Sloan Faux Wood Sandal

A memory foam sole makes this suede sandal extra comfortable.

$40
Levi's Women's Notch A-line Button Front Mini Skirt
Levi's Women's Notch A-line Button Front Mini Skirt
Amazon
Levi's Women's Notch A-line Button Front Mini Skirt

An adorable denim skirt is a must-have for the warmer seasons.

$50$32
[BLANKNYC] Faux Suede Fringe Shirt Jacket
[BLANKNYC] Faux Suede Fringe Shirt Jacket
Amazon
[BLANKNYC] Faux Suede Fringe Shirt Jacket

Faux suede and fringe gives this jacket a fun textural element.

$118
Susana Monaco Women's Faux Leather Low Back Tank Thong Bodysuit
Susana Monaco Women's Faux Leather Low Back Tank Thong Bodysuit
Amazon
Susana Monaco Women's Faux Leather Low Back Tank Thong Bodysuit

You'll feel sleek and sexy in a faux leather bodysuit, especially with its open back.

$148
Free People Women's Don't You Wish Thong Bodysuit
Free People Women's Don't You Wish Thong Bodysuit
Amazon
Free People Women's Don't You Wish Thong Bodysuit

Karen Sirko would totally rock this moody crushed velvet bodysuit.

$78$55
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts

TikTok loves Levi's shorts for spring and now you can score a pair for over 40% off. 

$70$39
Dickies Women's Short Sleeve Flex Coverall
Dickies Women's Short Sleeve Flex Coverall
Amazon
Dickies Women's Short Sleeve Flex Coverall

Throw on this retro coverall for a ridiculously easy outfit you can dress up or down.

$55$41
BOMAI Women Western Oval Concho Chain Belt
BOMAI Women Western Oval Concho Chain Belt
Amazon
BOMAI Women Western Oval Concho Chain Belt

Elevate any outfit with a unique chain belt.

$20

