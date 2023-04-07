'Daisy Jones and the Six' Fashion Collection on Amazon: Shop Styles from Levi's, Free People and More
The final episode of Daisy Jones and the Six may have already aired last week, but we still can't get enough of our favorite band of rockstars — and their immaculate outfits.
If the book-turned-streaming series has you itching to add some more '70s-inspired pieces to your wardrobe, you're in luck: Amazon now has a Daisy Jones and the Six collection, featuring top brands such as Levi's, Free People, Ray Ban and more. Whether you prefer Daisy's carefree, bohemian essence, Karen's edgy black and red looks, Camila's romantic soft-girl aesthetic or Billy's laid-back looks, there's something for everyone on Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six shop.
From denim skirts and cowboy boots to billowy dresses and suede jackets, you can create the '70s rocker outfits of your dreams just in time for spring. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six collection.
Want even more Daisy Jones-related outfit and beauty inspiration? Check out Riley Keough's makeup routine and Free People's Daisy Jones and the Six collection.
Rock the head-to-toe denim trend by pairing this plunge top with your favorite pair of jeans or denim skirt.
This simple cami makes for a great base layering piece while transitioning to spring.
A classic pair of Aviators go with everything in your wardrobe.
A pair of flares are a must for emulating 1970s styles.
Flirty and feminine, this patchwork-printed dress features a ruffled v-neckline and ties at the waist.
Add some Western flair to your outfits with this pair of genuine leather cowboy boots.
A cozy sweater knit and sleeveless silhouette makes this vest the perfect transitional piece.
A memory foam sole makes this suede sandal extra comfortable.
An adorable denim skirt is a must-have for the warmer seasons.
Faux suede and fringe gives this jacket a fun textural element.
You'll feel sleek and sexy in a faux leather bodysuit, especially with its open back.
Karen Sirko would totally rock this moody crushed velvet bodysuit.
TikTok loves Levi's shorts for spring and now you can score a pair for over 40% off.
Throw on this retro coverall for a ridiculously easy outfit you can dress up or down.
Elevate any outfit with a unique chain belt.
