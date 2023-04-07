The final episode of Daisy Jones and the Six may have already aired last week, but we still can't get enough of our favorite band of rockstars — and their immaculate outfits.

If the book-turned-streaming series has you itching to add some more '70s-inspired pieces to your wardrobe, you're in luck: Amazon now has a Daisy Jones and the Six collection, featuring top brands such as Levi's, Free People, Ray Ban and more. Whether you prefer Daisy's carefree, bohemian essence, Karen's edgy black and red looks, Camila's romantic soft-girl aesthetic or Billy's laid-back looks, there's something for everyone on Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six shop.

Shop Amazon x DJATS

From denim skirts and cowboy boots to billowy dresses and suede jackets, you can create the '70s rocker outfits of your dreams just in time for spring. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six collection.

Want even more Daisy Jones-related outfit and beauty inspiration? Check out Riley Keough's makeup routine and Free People's Daisy Jones and the Six collection.

