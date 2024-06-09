The 2024 NBA Finals are underway and the Celtics are three wins away from another NBA title. Tonight, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks meet in Game 2 before heading to Texas for Game 3. The Celtics have now won eight straight games and look to avoid a disappointment that would give the Mavericks home-court advantage down the stretch of the series.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

In Game 1 on Thursday, the Celtics beat the Mavericks 107-89. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points and star center Kristaps Porzingis made an impressive return from his calf injury, finishing with 20 points and three blocks. The Mavericks could be in big trouble if Porzingis keeps playing at this level. Can Dallas even the series in Game 2?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics game tonight, including the full NBA Finals schedule and best Game 2 livestream options.

How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Without Cable

Every game of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will be televised on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 2 tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

For basketball games on ABC, one of the best ways to watch them without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue plan with your local ABC network down to $22.50.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Finals. Every game will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial. Grab the Fubo free trial to stream tonight's Mavericks vs. Celtics game at no cost.

You can also stream NBA Finals games on ABC with Hulu + Live TV. Stream NBA games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $76.99 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The bundle also includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog.

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 tonight?

Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals will be played on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 on?

Tonight's Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 will air live on ABC.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals started on Thursday, June 6. Here are the broadcast times for each NBA game of the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks.

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m. ET)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (8 p.m. ET)*

* = if necessary

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember leading up to the NBA Draft and Summer League.

June 6-23: NBA Finals 2024

June 26: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (First Round)

June 27: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (Second Round)

July 12-22: NBA 2K Vegas Summer League (Las Vegas)

