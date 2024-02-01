News

Darius Rucker Arrested on Misdemeanor Drug Charges in Tennessee

Darius Rucker
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
By Zach Seemayer
Published: 4:43 PM PST, February 1, 2024

The country singer was taken into custody on Thursday.

Darius Rucker was arrested and booked on three misdemeanor charges in Tennessee on Thursday.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman's attorney released a statement to ET confirming the news of the 57-year-old musician's arrest.

"Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges," Rucker's lawyer, Mark Puryear, tells ET.

Rucker was taken into custody by police in Williamson County, where the country singer lives, according to TMZ, who was the first to report the news.

Rucker was arrested and charged with two counts of alleged simple possession and/or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with a violation of Tennessee's vehicle registration law, allegedly for having an expired registration.

Information regarding what transpired leading up to Rucker's arrest has not yet been disclosed. Rucker was reportedly booked at 10 a.m. and then bonded out and released an hour later.

Video

Darius Rucker on Hootie, '90s Divas, Finding Fans in Great Grandmas: Interviews Under the Influence

RELATED CONTENT:

Darius Rucker on If He Thinks Pal Tiger Woods Will Play Golf Again

News

Darius Rucker on If He Thinks Pal Tiger Woods Will Play Golf Again

Darius Rucker and Wife Beth Leonard Split After 20 Years of Marriage

News

Darius Rucker and Wife Beth Leonard Split After 20 Years of Marriage

'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Arrested Over Child Support

News

'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Arrested Over Child Support

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills

News

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills

'Gilmore Girls' Actor Adam Wylie Arrested for Shoplifting at Target

News

'Gilmore Girls' Actor Adam Wylie Arrested for Shoplifting at Target

Tags: