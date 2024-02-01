Darius Rucker Arrested on Misdemeanor Drug Charges in Tennessee

Darius Rucker was arrested and booked on three misdemeanor charges in Tennessee on Thursday.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman's attorney released a statement to ET confirming the news of the 57-year-old musician's arrest.

"Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges," Rucker's lawyer, Mark Puryear, tells ET.

Rucker was taken into custody by police in Williamson County, where the country singer lives, according to TMZ, who was the first to report the news.

Rucker was arrested and charged with two counts of alleged simple possession and/or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with a violation of Tennessee's vehicle registration law, allegedly for having an expired registration.

Information regarding what transpired leading up to Rucker's arrest has not yet been disclosed. Rucker was reportedly booked at 10 a.m. and then bonded out and released an hour later.

